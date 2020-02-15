Team Canada’s Justin Kripps and Ben Coakwell teamed up together to slide straight to the podium at the IBSF World Cup in Sigulda, Latvia on Saturday.

The Canadian duo captured a bronze medal in the two-man bobsleigh after putting up a two-run time of 1:39.53. Latvian pairing Oskars Kibermanis and Matiss Miknis won the race in front of a home crowd (1:39.27), while German pairing Francesco Friedrich and Martin Grothkopp finished in second (1:39.20)

This marks Kripps’ 16th medal in the two-man bobsleigh competition and a second for Coakwell.

The Bobsleigh World Cup will wrap up tomorrow with the two-women bobsleigh and men’s skeleton.

