Mark McMorris snowboards to X Games history in Norway

X Games Norway/Instagram

Mark McMorris became the Winter X Games most decorated athlete on Saturday.

The 26-year-old won his 19th career medal after winning gold in the men’s snowboard big air competition to pass American Shaun White’s longstanding record for the highest number of medals won by a Winter X Games athlete.

Back in January, McMorris tied the X Games record with a victory in Aspen, Colorado. But today, he set a new one in Norway.

.@markmcmorris makes #XGames history earning his 19th career medal passing Shaun White's longstanding record for most winter medals at X Games. pic.twitter.com/EQxBIMnda2 — X Games (@XGames) March 7, 2020

The Regina-native led the pack in a Canadian podium sweep, as teammates Max Parrot and Darcy Sharpe took silver and bronze respectively.

Elsewhere on the slopes, Megan Oldham also reached the top of the podium after winning gold in the women’s ski big air event. She was joined on the podium by American Maggie Voisin and Johanne Killi of Norway, who placed second and third.

Megan Oldham 🇨🇦 wins gold in Women’s Ski Big Air at #XGames Norway 2020! pic.twitter.com/ZFyMKSvp9T — X Games (@XGames) March 7, 2020

In the women’s snowboard big air competition, Laurie Blouin rounded off Canada’s day on the slopes with a bronze medal. Anna Gasser of Austria won the event, while Japanese snowboarder Miyabi Onitsuka completed the podium with a silver.

The X Games will wrap up on Sunday with slopestyle competitions.