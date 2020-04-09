Team Canada partners playing their part to plank the coronavirus curve

As all Canadians continue to wade through uncertain and unprecedented times, partners of Team Canada have been taking action to help stop the spread of COVID-19.

Be it donations, aiding workers that have been laid off, or introducing practices to limit physical interaction, our partners have gone from supporting our athletes to supporting the nation during this pandemic.

Bell

Canada’s premier telecommunications company has been at the forefront of community relief from the outset of the COVID-19 outbreak. Bell, through their Bell Let’s Talk initiative, donated $5 million to the Canadian Red Cross, Canadian Mental Health Association (CMHA), Kids Help Phone, Revivre and Strongest Families Institute to aid in their efforts to help Canadians experiencing anxiety, depression and other challenges during self-isolation.

Bell also introduced their Assisted Self-Installation and Repair Program to limit physical interaction. Through this program, Bell technicians perform installations and repairs from outside the home, guiding consumers through the necessary steps to complete the service.

To further quell concerns about remaining at home, Bell has offered multiple TV packages featuring free previews of educational, entertainment, lifestyle, and family programming, while also providing extra usage fees for residential internet plans.

Finally, Bell has also been supporting Canadians abroad. For wireless customers outside of Canada, Bell has waived the Roam Better and pay-per-use charges until April 30.

COVID-19 update: We are waiving all Roam Better and pay-per-use roaming fees for all destinations and for all consumers and small businesses between March 18th and April 30th 2020. — Bell (@Bell) March 18, 2020

RBC

RBC committed $2 million dollars to support communities dealing with the repercussions of COVID-19. The money will be used to address food insecurity and mental well-being, as well as in donations to international organizations, including the World Health Organization’s COVID-19 Solidarity Response Fund.

Canadian Tire

Canadian Tire launched a $5 million COVID-19 Response Fund, which includes $1 million each to the Canadian Red Cross and United Way Centraide Canada along with up to $3 million in personal protective equipment and essential products to support frontline healthcare and community workers.

From coast to coast we’ve always cared about the well-being of our customers, employees, and communities. To show our support we’re donating $5M to Canada’s frontline healthcare and community workers. https://t.co/LMXQheU677 pic.twitter.com/9sr0LOU75U — Canadian Tire (@CanadianTire) April 9, 2020

Canadian Tire has also made efforts to relieve the pressure on hospitals in the nation’s capital. Alongside the Ottawa Senators, they have offered the use of the Canadian Tire Centre as well as three other arenas as COVID-19 care centres.

Canadian Tire introduced new measures to limit physical interaction, while still providing Canadians with access to essential goods. These social distancing programs include Curbside Pickup and Ship to Home, which have enabled their customers to maintain their homelife while continuing to flatten the curve.

Hudson’s Bay

The Hudson’s Bay Foundation (the charitable arm of the organization) has donated $1 million to Food Banks Canada and Kids Help Phone to support their ongoing COVID-19 relief efforts. Furthermore, they also matched all donations to the charities through March 31, 2020.

Through the Hudson’s Bay Foundation, we’ve pledged $1 Million to Kids Help Phone and Food Banks Canada, who are seeing unprecedented demand at this time. Donate along with us at https://t.co/Iq5VpBDFH1. #HBFoundation @KidsHelpPhone @FoodBanksCanada pic.twitter.com/eTZUvH3b7m — Hudson's Bay (@hudsonsbay) March 20, 2020

Deloitte

Deloitte is providing Canadians a live look at Canada’s economy and predictions of when the post-pandemic rebound will come through the COVID-19: Economic Recovery Dashboard. The dashboard monitors health, community/social activity, and financial and economical indicators that will signal when the rebound stage has arrived.

Deloitte also continues to support Team Canada athletes through Game Plan, the total athlete wellness program that is providing athletes with resources during this time of uncertainty caused by COVID-19.

Toyota

Understanding the financial strain that the pandemic is causing, Toyota has offered deferred payments of up to 90 days.

Furthermore, Toyota Motor Manufacturing Canada has donated approximately 1000 NIOSH-certified N95 ventilators to local hospitals, as well as gloves, protective eyewear, and sanitary boot protectors. You can read more about how Toyota is supporting its customers and their communities here.

SAS

SAS has committed to providing free data discovery and analytical modeling on the COVID-19 outbreak. Using their SAS Viya platform, they want to empower Canadians to visualize, manipulate, and model the data in new and different ways, staying up to date in the process.

Petro-Canada

Suncor Energy, Petro-Canada’s parent company, announced on Facebook that they are donating 40,000 N95 masks to the federal government for redistribution to communities in Yukon, Northwest Territories, and Nunavut.

These destinations were chosen after the Canadian government identified those regions as in critical need of medical supplies. The donations will help those communities better contain the spread of COVID-19 and treat patients who contract the virus.

Air Canada

Air Canada has remained dedicated to bringing Canadians home. Their global network has continued to operate as they transport Canadians from countries where the borders remain open.

From Lima yesterday and Bogota today, our faithful crews continue to work around the clock to help bring Canadians home! 🇨🇦 pic.twitter.com/SAUBlODQIU — Air Canada (@AirCanada) April 3, 2020

Sobeys

Sobeys’ parent company has committed to hiring laid-off Cineplex employees, providing not only reduced workloads for their current essential workers, but also aiding their financial circumstances. To further promote the financial security of their essential employees, Sobeys has launched the Hero Pay program, where staff will receive higher wages whilst working throughout the pandemic.

Furthermore, Sobeys has been a leader in promoting social distancing and frontline support. They continue to encourage Canadians to thank, help, and care for one another, as we are all one family.

General Mills

General Mills has also rewarded their essential service workers, providing enhanced benefits and daily bonuses for employees. To better support these staffers, they have also provided their healthy office employees the opportunity to work in its manufacturing plants, alleviating the workload and supporting their employees’ financial commitments.

To further support the struggle against food insecurity, General Mills has donated $5 million in charitable gifts to organizations around the world.

Especially during this time of the COVID-19 pandemic, we're committed to doing everything we can to support our employees and communities around the world. Learn more about our initiatives, including a $5 million charitable donation, here: https://t.co/EcSt8x1dpB pic.twitter.com/y2KvSwZ3Mf — General Mills (@GeneralMills) April 1, 2020

Molson

Molson has taken measures to compensate their essential workers during this time. Not only did they increase wages by $5 for hourly staff, they have also created a new paid leave policy, increasing the hours for employees, and donated $1 million to the United States Bartenders Guild.

Furthermore, Molson has launched an initiative to help local businesses by offering customers gift cards for participating in their virtual happy hour.

We can't raise one at our favourite local, but we can raise one for it. Share a pic of you and your friends raising a glass with #VirtualHappyHour & tag your favourite local bar + @Molson_Canadian for a $25 gift card to use there. Here’s to coming together to support your local! pic.twitter.com/FSM1M30Ose — Molson Canadian (@Molson_Canadian) March 30, 2020

They have also taken efforts to help frontline workers, roducing hand sanitizer at a number of craft breweries to answer the need from first responders and health care workers.

Mondelez

The Mondelez Foundation will be donating $15 million to their partners in local communities who are providing safety and assistance throughout this pandemic.

Through the MDLZ Foundation, local and brand initiatives, we're donating $15 million to help further the impact of local community partners providing safety, security and assistance for the people who need it most. We are #StrongerTogether! #TeamMDLZ https://t.co/yvIyEGSQN6 pic.twitter.com/csZtf5ZZq0 — Mondelēz Intl (@MDLZ) March 23, 2020

Morneau Shepell

The human resources company has joined with several other companies and organizations – including Bell – to launch WellCan , an online hub of free mental health services for Canadians. Available via mobile app and website, the collection of resources will be continuously updated with the latest information. This service may be particularly helpful to Canadians who do not have a benefits plan with mental health coverage included.

Under Armour

Under Armour has donated $1 million to Feeding America to address food insecurity, and $1 million in monetary and product donations to Good Sports’ to ensure that youth sport leagues have the necessary equipment once safety measures are lifted.

We are pledging up to $2M to support communities impacted most by COVID-19 pandemic; $1M to @FeedingAmerica and up to $1M to @GoodSportsInc through a 30-day Healthy at Home fitness challenge on UA’s apps, @MyFitnessPal and MapMyRun. #TheOnlyWayIsThrough https://t.co/LFPpXrnffv — Under Armour (@UnderArmour) March 19, 2020

Furthermore, in an effort to support frontline workers, Under Armour is manufacturing 100,000 masks per week.

AMJ Campbell

AMJ Campbell has been using its moving trucks to make some important deliveries, including beds and other necessary medical supplies to hospitals in need. There have also been many large donations of food transported to food banks. And if you’ve been doing some spring cleaning while self-isolating and have items for charity, AMJ Campbell will pick that up for you.

If you've been spring cleaning during this time, AMJ is open to help. Call us to pick up and donate to your charity of choice. Let’s keep our communities clean and help our local charities at the same time. 1 888 AMJ MOVE (265-6683)https://t.co/EZka1J0qi1#Donations pic.twitter.com/REOYN40JvH — AMJ Campbell (@amjcampbell) April 7, 2020

The Globe and Mail

In the interest of public safety, The Globe and Mail has dropped its paywall on coronavirus news stories to ensure Canadians can stay up to date on the pandemic. Everyone can have access to their in-depth health explainers as well as news stories on public health recommendations, travel advisories, and updates on the government response. You can also subscribe to their Coronavirus Update newsletter.

Coca-Cola

The Coca-Cola Foundation has awarded $13.5 million in grants to non-profit organizations to support their humanitarian efforts and those who are working on the frontlines in both the United States and Canada. This includes $1 million grants to both Boys & Girls Clubs of Canada and Food Banks Canada, respectively.

Staying apart is the best way to stay united. pic.twitter.com/ygKAy8ibav — Coca-Cola Canada (@cocacola_ca) April 3, 2020

General Electric

General Electric is donating 100,000 pairs of gloves and surgical masks to help support and protect those working on the frontlines of the pandemic.

To help meet the demand for medical equipment needed for the diagnosis & treatment of COVID-19 patients, @GEHealthcare has ramped up production efforts for ventilators and other devices. Together, we will fight this. https://t.co/Kcl0bEcore https://t.co/e5gaYlNouC — General Electric (@generalelectric) March 19, 2020

Proctor & Gamble

P&G has committed over $15 million in products and in-kind donations across the globe, and one of their largest health care brands, Vicks, donated $1 million to Direct Relief.