Go For Gold: Online Summer Camp hosted by Canadian Tire Jumpstart

With an increase of families (and kids) being stuck at home due to COVID-19, Canadian Tire Jumpstart Charities has launched Jumpstart Summer Camp, a 9-week ‘Play at Home’ virtual program with tips and tricks to inspire kids to get active.

To celebrate one year out from Tokyo 2020, two weeks of summer camp were themed “Going For Gold” and celebrated Team Canada’s athletes, Olympic and Paralympic sports to commemorate what would’ve been the start of Tokyo 2020.

Jumpstart Summer Campers were inspired by Team Canada athletes as head counsellors where they learned about Artistic Swimming, Fencing, Track Cycling and more. They were also challenged to invent new sports and create and give loved ones medals, all while celebrating the Team Canada value of Determination.

Whether you caught it live or want to relive the fun, here’s a recap of Go For Gold you can share with the camper in your life. This program is catered to kids ages 5-12 and hosted on @CTJumpstart’s Instagram.

Go For Gold Week 1

Get moving with Team Canada Athletes

Get sweaty with two-time Olympic gold medallist Rosie MacLennan and some of Team Canada’s amazing Olympic and Paralympic athletes Michelle Li, Greg Stewart and Alison Levine. This video features a fun warm-up, workout and cooldown for everyone to enjoy!

Live Workout with an Olympic Champion

Join Rosie MacLennan for a live workout. Did you know Rosie made history at Rio 2016 when she became the first trampolinist to ever win back-to-back Olympic gold medals? Check out this video to get active and to hear Rosie talk about some pre-competition rituals!

Trivia Day

Test your knowledge with some trivia! This week’s trivia is all about Team Canada. See how much you know!

Learn about an Olympic Sport

Friday’s with friends! Join Team Canada athlete Jacqueline Simoneau where she’ll teach you all the details about Artistic Swimming!

Go For Gold Week 2

Workout with Team Canada Athletes

Get moving with 19-Time Paralympic Swimmer Stephanie Dixon. Stephanie hosts a fun workout video! Also joining her is Tokyo 2020 nominated athlete Kelsey Mitchell and Paralympic gold medallist Katarina Roxon.

Take a look at some Olympic Medals

Get to know Paralympian Stephanie Dixon as she talks about her swimming experiences, shows you some of her gold medals and lets you in on her biggest inspiration!

Trivia Day

Test your knowledge with some trivia! This week’s trivia is all about Team Canada. Find out how much you know about Canadian sports and athletes.

Get a lesson from an Olympian

Friday’s with friends! Ever wanted to learn about fencing? Well now you can with Team Canada athlete Maximilien Van Haaster as he gives a virtual fencing lesson!

The camp will continue every weekday until August 28, with fun themes, kid-friendly workouts, trivia every Thursday and more inspiring athletes.

August 3-7 – Terrific Teams

August 10-14 – Get Moving

August 17-21 – Hockey

August 24-28 – Get Outside

August 3-7 – Terrific Teams

August 10-14 – Get Moving

August 17-21 – Hockey

August 24-28 – Get Outside