US Open Updates: Team Canada takes on Flushing Meadows

On the first day of the US Open, Denis Shapovalov was the lone Canadian in action, securing a win with a victory over Sebastian Korda inside Louis Armstrong Stadium.

The Richmond Hill native defeated Korda in four sets of 6-4, 4-6, 6-3, and 6-2. He will face either American Thai-Son Kwiatkowski or South Korean Soonwoo Kwon in the next round.

Shapovalov is the 12th seed in men’s singles, and will also compete with Rohana Bopanna in men’s doubles starting on Wednesday.

Denis Shapovalov gets the crucial break in the 4th with a fantastic forehand winner! #USOpen pic.twitter.com/Dilh5YodwX — TSN Tennis (@TSNTennis) August 31, 2020

This is Shapovalov’s fourth time competing at the US Open. During his first US Open at 18-years-old, he made it through the qualifying rounds and into the main draw, before falling to Pablo Carreno Busta in the Round of 16. The other two years he exited the tournament at the Round of 32.

Prior to the US Open, Shapovalov competed at the Cincinnati Open. He was defeated by Jan-Lennard Struff past the second round.

Milos Raonic, Vasek Pospisil, Félix Auger-Aliassime, and Leylah Annie Fernandez will all be in action on Tuesday.