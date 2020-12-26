Team Canada battles to secure a 3-1 win over Slovakia

THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jason Franson

Two wins in two days.

Team Canada returned to Rogers Place in Edmonton after their 16-2 win over Germany to defeat Slovakia 3-1 on Sunday during the IIHF 2021 World Junior Championships.

For his first World Juniors appearance, Prince Edward Island’s, Jordan Spence, buried a rebound to put Canada on the board at 4:08 seconds for a 1-0 lead. Assists went to Philip Tomasino and Dawson Mercer.

A scoreless second period left Canada and Slovakia with turnovers as they tried to gain possession, earning a total of 16 to eight shots on goal, respectively.

The end of the third saw the most action as Tomasino found the opening on a one on one to double Team Canada’s lead (16:25).

At 18:36, Slovakia’s Martin Chromiak got past Devon Levi of Quebec to split Canada’s lead in half. Although, Ontario’s Jack Quinn added an unassisted, empty-net goal for a 3-1 final.

On the way to their 18th World Junior gold medal at the 2020 tournament, Team Canada and Slovakia met during last year’s quarterfinals where Canada saw a 6-1 win.

Next up, Team Canada will continue preliminary play and face Switzerland on Tuesday at 5:30 pm ET. They’ll be looking for another win on their quest to defend their 2020 World Juniors title.

December 26 – Game 1:

Team Canada kicked off their 2021 IIHF World Juniors campaign with a major Boxing Day. The Canadians dominated Team Germany 16-2 at Rogers Place in Edmonton, Alberta.

Canada set the tone early on, scoring four goals in the first period. Alberta native Kaiden Guhle opened the scoring, putting Canada on the board less than two minutes into the first.

🚨🇨🇦Less than 2 minutes into the first @HC_WJC is one the board! A great shift give Kaiden Guhle a perfect opportunity to put Canada on the board. #WorldJuniors@CanadiensMTL pic.twitter.com/nMFKVVJdRF — IIHF (@IIHFHockey) December 26, 2020

A few minutes later, Dawson Mercer extended the lead with a shorthanded, wraparound goal to make the game 2-0.

Germany responded on the power play halfway through the first to score of the night courtesy of John-Jason Peterka. However, Mississauga native Philip Tomasino answered right back to restore Canada’s two goal advantage, followed by a buzzer beater from Peyton Krebs with 0.2 seconds left on the clock to make it 4-1 before intermission.

Canada has just scored their 3rd goal on their 5th shot 😳 pic.twitter.com/YjH5PBrbd6 — TSN (@TSN_Sports) December 26, 2020

Canada continued their dominance in the second period, scoring seven unanswered goals against the Germans. Mercer, Krebs and Tomasino continued their scoring streak, each sniping their second goals of the night. Alex Newhook also scored twice, while Dylan Cozens and Ryan Suzuki each scored their first goal of the tournament to give Canada an 11-1 advantage after 40 minutes.

Their seven goals tied Canada’s all-time goal-scoring record which was set on January 2, 1999 against Kazakhstan.

🎩🎩🎩 HATTY!!!!!!! @Dylan_Cozens nets his 3rd goal of the game and picks up the tournament's first hat trick of the year! @HC_WJC @BuffaloSabres #WorldJuniors pic.twitter.com/h8YO5PQ4Ry — IIHF (@IIHFHockey) December 27, 2020

Early in the third, Dylan Cozens notched two back-to-back goals to complete a hat trick, bringing Canada’s lead to 13-1. The Whitehorse native also registered three assists to record an impressive six points in Canada’s win.

Jakob Pelletier, Thomas Harley and Connor McMichael followed Cozens’ lead, adding three goals in the final period to secure Canada’s 16-point victory. Before the game was up, Germany’s Florian Elias capitalized on the power play to make it a 16-2 final.

