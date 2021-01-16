Bobsleigh: Kripps and Stones slide to bronze in St. Moritz

Photo by: IBSF / Viesturs Lacis

Justin Kripps and Cam Stones won their first two-man bobsleigh medal of the World Cup season on Saturday in St. Moritz, Switzerland.

The team of Justin Kripps and Cam Stones had a combined two-run time of two minutes and 12.84 seconds, just 0.92 seconds behind the gold medallists. The Canadians saw a faster second run, shedding .55 seconds from their first run.

Germany’s team of Francesco Friedrich and Alexander Schueller earned gold (2:11.92) while Germany’s team of Johannes Lochner and Florian Bauer took silver (2:12.37) in a very tight finish.

“Such a great day for us in St. Mortiz. The sun was shining. The track was much faster than in training and we had a lot of fun on our way to our first ever two-man medal on this track,” said Kripps.

The bronze medal marks the 18th career World Cup medal for Kripps as pilot in the two-man bobsleigh. It also marks the sixth World Cup medal for the pairing of Kripps and Stones in the two-man Bobsleigh

Competition continues tomorrow at the legendary course and birthplace of the sliding sports in St. Moritz, Switzerland before heading to Königssee, Germany next weekend from January 23-24.