Marielle Thompson wins ski cross silver in Idre Fjäll

Photo: THE CANADIAN PRESS/Mark Blinch

At the first ski cross World Cup of the year on Wednesday, Marielle Thompson raced to silver in Idre Fjäll, Sweden.

This is Thompson’s fourth podium finish of the season. Heading into the holiday break, Thompson won back-to-back bronze medals at the World Cup stop in Val Thorens, France.

Let's rewatch the women's big final of today in @idrefjall again, shall we?! @SmithFanny grabs her 26th World Cup victory and ties the record of @ophelie_david 🥇@bigairmar comes in second🥈and Talina Gantenbein grabs third🥉 in today's 600m straight SX sprint 🥳💃 pic.twitter.com/gcSKo7EFfa — FISfreestyle (@FISfreestyle) January 20, 2021

On the men’s side, Reece Howden had the best result, advancing to the small final and finishing fifth overall.

Competition continues through Sunday in Idre Fjäll.