At the first ski cross World Cup of the year on Wednesday, Marielle Thompson raced to silver in Idre Fjäll, Sweden.

This is Thompson’s fourth podium finish of the season. Heading into the holiday break, Thompson won back-to-back bronze medals at the World Cup stop in Val Thorens, France.

RELATEDHowden and Thompson on World Cup ski cross podium for second straight day

On the men’s side, Reece Howden had the best result, advancing to the small final and finishing fifth overall.

Competition continues through Sunday in Idre Fjäll.

Trending:

Marielle Thompson wins ski cross silver in Idre Fjäll
Shuttlecock and balls: The fastest moving objects in sport
Getting vertical: The highest jumps in sport
Weekend Roundup: Team Canada athletes glide to the podium worldwide
Team Canada and Hudson’s Bay unveil Tokyo 2020 uniform kit
Korea 101: Korean Customs and Traditions