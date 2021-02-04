At his first World Cup of the season, Mikaël Kingsbury showed no signs of rust, landing at the top of the podium in Deer Valley, Utah.

Kingsbury finished scored a total of 88.10 points for the victory. Joining him on the podium was Frenchman Benjamin Cavet in second (86.25 points), along with Matt Graham of Australia in third (84.44 points).

 

After injuring himself in training, Kingsbury remained at home for the first three stops of the World Cup circuit.

RELATED: Kingsbury to miss start of World Cup season after back injury in training

This is Kingsbury’s 63rd World Cup victory. Teammate Brenden Kelly also competed in the men’s final, but was unable to advance to the second run.

On the women’s side, Sofiane Gagnon was the highest ranked Canadian, finishing 11th overall, followed by Sochi 2014 Olympic champion Justine Dufour-Lapointe.

Competition continues tomorrow in Deer Valley with dual moguls.

