Bouchard reaches finals in Mexico

Eugenie Bouchard is headed to the Abierto Zapopan tournament finals in Guadalajara, Mexico after defeating Italy’s Elisabetta Cocciaretto 6-2, 7-6(2) on Friday night.

Bouchard played a dominant first set over Cocciaretto, breaking her opponent twice and earning 80% of her first-serve points. In the second set, Cocciaretto put up a fight against the Quebec native, forcing Genie to fight off three break points to tie things up. However, Bouchard stood firm to secure her victory.

COME ON! 💪@geniebouchard advances to the @AbiertoZapopan final with a 6-2, 7-6(2) win over Elisabetta Cocciaretto. Love the reaction. Second WTA final in less than a year! pic.twitter.com/9GxznApeiS — Tennis Canada (@TennisCanada) March 13, 2021

This win adds to Bouchard’s impeccable record so far this tournament. Since her first match, she has not dropped a single set.

Up next, the 27-year-old will take on Sara Sorribes Tormo of Spain in the final on Saturday night.

This marks Tormo’s first-ever WTA final appearance.

Meanwhile, this will be Bouchard’s eighth career WTA final appearance and second in less than a year. She last reached a final at the Istanbul Tournament in September 2020.

Bouchard will be hoping to earn her second-ever WTA Title this weekend in Mexico. Her first came in 2014 in Nuremberg, Germany, where she topped Karolina Pliskova 6-2, 4-6, 6-3.