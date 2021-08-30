AP Photo/Seth Wenig

US Open Updates: Andreescu advances to round of 16, improves to 10-0

Day 6 — Saturday September 4

Bianca Andreescu cruised to a 6-1, 6-2 win over Greet Minnen of Belgium on Saturday, earning her place in the round of 16.

Primed for another deep run in Flushing Meadows?@Bandreescu_ scores her 10th consecutive #USOpen win to reach Round 4. pic.twitter.com/40AEwhWfn8 — US Open Tennis (@usopen) September 4, 2021

The Canadian dominated the match with her powerful serve, keeping 78 percent of first serves in play and winning 75 percent of those points.

The win keeps Andreescu’s perfect US Open record intact as she improves to 10-0.

She will play 17th-seeded Maria Sakkari of Greece in her next match on Monday.

Along with her success in singles, Leylah Fernandez has also found her game in women’s doubles with partner Erin Routliffe. The duo beat Robin Montgomery and Ashlyn Krueger 6-2, 6-2 to advance to the third round. Fernandez remains as the only Canadian to be alive in both singles and doubles.

In men’s singles action Denis Shapovalov fell in straight sets to Lloyd Harris of South Africa 6-4, 6-4, 6-4. It was a disappointing third-round loss for the 22-year-old, who advanced all the way to the semifinals at Wimbledon this summer.

Tough one for Denis Shapovalov, falling in straight sets to Lloyd Harris at the #USOpen https://t.co/Ru8ErktxUR — Tennis Canada (@TennisCanada) September 5, 2021

Gaby Dabrowski competed in mixed doubles with partner Marcus Daniell, falling to the duo of Dayana Yastremska and Max Purcell 6-3, 6-3. Dabrowski is still considered a favourite in the women’s doubles pool alongside Luisa Stefani.

Vasek Pospisil and partner Frederik Nielsen fell to Andre Goransson and Marcos Giron 7-6(12), 7-6(4) in men’s doubles, ending the Canadian’s tournament.

Day 5 — Friday September 3

Leylah Fernandez shocked the tennis world on Friday night, coming from behind to defeat No. 3 seed and reigning US Open champion Naomi Osaka 5-7, 7-6(1), 6-4.

FERNANDEZ FIGHTS TO VICTORY!



The 18-year old Canadian defeats Naomi Osaka in a 3rd Round thriller at the US Open! pic.twitter.com/qQe64AagGM — TSN (@TSN_Sports) September 4, 2021

The 18-year-old showed no signs of nerves en route to the biggest win of her career, committing just 24 unforced errors compared to Osaka’s 36.

With the win, Fernandez is through to the fourth round of a major for the first time ever. She’ll face off against 2016 US Open champion Angelique Kerber in the round of 16 on Sunday.

On the men’s side, Félix Auger-Aliassime also advanced through to the round of 16, defeating No. 18 seed Roberto Bautista Agut 6-3, 6-4, 4-6, 3-6, 6-3.

WHAT. A. MATCH.



Felix Auger-Aliassime goes the distance in a 3-hour 55 minute grudge match against Roberto Bautista Agut to advance at the #USOpen!



What a day for Canada on the court. pic.twitter.com/XVQlJMwvoP — TSN (@TSN_Sports) September 4, 2021

Auger-Aliassime was the aggressor throughout the match, hitting 76 winners and 27 aces while establishing an early two-set lead. However, his 74 unforced errors allowed the Spaniard to stay in the match as the two men went to a fifth and final set. The Montreal, Quebec native went up 4-1 in the fifth set and managed to hold on for the win.

He will take on American Frances Tiafoe in the fourth round on Sunday with hopes of reaching his second career quarterfinal at a major.

In men’s doubles action Vasek Pospisil teamed up with Frederik Nielsen of Denmark against Andre Goransson of Sweden and Marcos Giron of the United States. Pospisil and Nielsen prevailed in their first match of the tournament, winning 6-3, 7-6(3).

The duo will play Kevin Krawietz of Germany and Horia Tecău of Romania in the second round on Saturday.

Day 4 — Thursday September 2

Bianca Andreescu continued her winning ways on Thursday, defeating American Lauren Davis 6-4, 6-4 to advance to the third round.

Bianca Andreescu moves to 9-0 at the #USOpen! pic.twitter.com/DAkxbgnJO1 — US Open Tennis (@usopen) September 3, 2021

With the victory, the 2019 US Open champion improves to a lifetime record of 9-0 at the main draw of the tournament. Andreescu will take on Greet Minnen of Belgium on Saturday.

In men’s singles, Denis Shapovalov took on Roberto Carballés Baena of Spain. After a tight battle in the first set, the Canadian came out on top 7-6(7), 6-3, 6-0. He will face Lloyd Harris of South Africa in third round action on Saturday.

Shapo with a SIZZLING finish! 💥



Blink and you might have missed it – @denis_shapo gets the job done against Roberto Carballes Baena, zipping through the last two sets to prevail 7-6(7), 6-3, 6-0.



Through to the third round of the #USOpen! pic.twitter.com/V5wZrU5hJy — Tennis Canada (@TennisCanada) September 3, 2021

Leylah Fernandez was back on the courts Thursday afternoon for a women’s doubles match with New Zealander Erin Routliffe. The pair won their first round match against Mexico’s Giuliana Olmos and American Christina McHale in two sets of 6-4, 6-2.

Great start to @leylahfernandez’ #USOpen doubles campaign alongside @erinroutliffe!



The Canadian-Kiwi duo knocks out Olmos/McHale 6-4, 6-2.



Elsewhere, Gaby Dabrowski and partner Luisa Stefani lead by a quick 6-1 set in their first-round clash. — Tennis Canada (@TennisCanada) September 2, 2021

Gaby Dabrowski was on double duty, competing in both women’s and mixed doubles on Thursday. In women’s doubles action, she and partner Luisa Stefani of Brazil won 6-1, 6-2 against Tamara Zidanšek and Viktorija Golubic in their first match of the tournament.

Later that night, Dabrowski teamed up with Marcus Daniell of New Zealand in mixed doubles, defeating her own women’s doubles partner, Stefani, and Marcelo Melo 7-5, 6-7(3), 11-9.

Vasek Pospisil faced Belarusian Ilya Ivashka in the second round and lost in three sets of 6-3, 6-4 and 7-6 (5). He will compete in men’s doubles with Frederik Nielsen of Denmark tomorrow.

Day 3 — Wednesday September 1

On Wednesday, Leylah Fernandez and Félix Auger-Aliassime both advanced to the the third round of the US Open.

Fernandez earned her victory first, defeating Estonian Kaia Kanepi. At the end of the first set, she earned a break point to win the set 7-5.

18-year-old Leylah Fernandez is through to the third round of the #USOpen for the *first* time in her young career! ✨



She defeats Kaia Kanepi 7-5, 7-5, saving multiple set points in the second set.



It’s a showdown with Naomi Osaka up next. 👀 pic.twitter.com/1LerBjR0jY — Tennis Canada (@TennisCanada) September 1, 2021

In the second set, play was suspended during the sixth game due to rain. At that point, Kanepi had the serve and led three games to two. When play resumed, the Canadian dug deep to eventually tie the set up at 5-5. Fernandez won the next two games to take the set 7-5 and win the match.

She will face defending US Open champion Naomi Osaka on Friday.

Next to hit the court was Auger-Aliassime. He was up against Spaniard Bernabe Zapata Miralles.

The first set was decided by a tiebreaker, won 7-5 by Auger-Aliassime to steal the set 7-6.

In the second set, Auger-Aliassime broke the Spaniard in the fifth and seventh games. Zapata Miralles responded by breaking the Canadian in the next game, but it wasn’t good enough, as Auger-Aliassime won the set 6-3.

🇨🇦 Felix Auger-Aliassime advances to the 3rd round at the #USOpen after defeating 🇪🇸 Bernabe Zapata Miralles pic.twitter.com/PiVg9ujY21 — TSN (@TSN_Sports) September 1, 2021

Auger-Aliassime continued his momentum in the final set with a dominating 6-2 victory to win the match. He will face another Spaniard in the third round, 18th seed Roberto Bautista Agut.

Still to play on Wednesday was Gaby Dabrowski in mixed doubles with her partner Marcus Daniell of New Zealand. They will play the Brazilian duo of Luisa Stefani and Marcelo Melo.

Dabrowski and Stefani are playing together in women’s doubles, scheduled to start on Thursday.

Day 2 – Tuesday August 31

Denis Shapovalov was the first Canadian in action on Tuesday, and he easily defeated Federico Delbonis of Argentina in three straight sets of 6-2, 6-2, 6-3.

The No.7 seed of the tournament secured his win in one hour and 48 minutes, hitting 14 aces and winning 87 per cent of his first serve points against Delbonis.

In the next round Shapovalov will play Spaniard Roberto Carballes Baena.

Vasek Pospisil was up next, facing off against No.28th seed Fabio Fognini. The last time they played each other was during the 2019 Davis Cup Finals, where Pospisil won 7-6(5), 7-5.

After dropping the first two sets 2-6 and 3-6 to Fognini, Pospisil dug deep to begin his comeback with a 6-1 win for the third set.

Next, Pospisil won the fourth set 6-3, the fifth set was close, going to a tiebreak. The Canadian was able to win the tiebreak to complete his comeback win. He will face Ilya Ivashka of Belarus in the second round.

Bianca Andreescu was the last Canadian to play on Tuesday evening. The 2019 U.S. Open champion, who is seeded sixth this year, outlasted Viktorija Golubic of Switzerland 7-5, 4-6, 7-5 in her first round match. Andreescu has yet to lose a main draw match in her career at the U.S. Open.

Andreescu had to come from behind to win the first set. She then needed some treatment from a trainer during the second set which was won by Golubic.

In the third set, Andreescu was broken by Golubic to go down 3-2, but the Canadian did not panic and came back to get the victory. She moves on to face American Lauren Davis.

Day 1 – Monday August 30

On the first day of action at the US Open, Félix Auger-Aliassime and Leylah Fernandez both advanced to the second round.

First up was Fernandez, up against World No. 88 Ana Konjuh. The two players have faced each other one time previously, during the qualifying round of the Madrid Open earlier this year. Konjuh won the match 7-6(6), 2-6, 6-4.

Some heat from Leylah Annie Fernandez! 🔥 #USOpen



Live now on TSN 3 / TSN Direct. pic.twitter.com/dQevunvQN6 — TSN (@TSN_Sports) August 30, 2021

After being down in the first set, Fernandez saved two match points in the tenth game, breaking Konjuh’s serve. In the tiebreak she held off Konjuh to win the set 7-6(3). The second set was much easier for her, winning four straight games in a row. The Laval native won the second set 6-2.

She will face Estonia’s Kaia Kanepi in the second round. Playing in her second US Open, Fernandez is looking to advance further than her second round finish at last year’s tournament.

The next Canadian to hit the court was 12th seed Auger-Aliassime, against Russian Evgeny Donskoy. The Montreal native had a nearly four hour marathon match, winning three tiebreaks to secure his victory over Donskoy.

In the first set, Donskoy held off the Canadian for the 12 games, but could not do so in the tiebreak with Auger-Aliassime winning 7-0.

In the fourth set, Auger-Aliassime was able to complete the match by converting his first match point opportunity in the tiebreak when Donskoy missed on a backhand.

Félix Auger-Aliassime survives a marathon first-round against qualifier Evgeny Donskoy! 🥵



The Canadian No. 2 advances 7-6(0), 3-6, 7-6(1), 7-6(8) at the #USOpen in just under four hours.



What a match. pic.twitter.com/saH7kbdAic — Tennis Canada (@TennisCanada) August 30, 2021

Auger-Aliassime will play Bernabe Zapata Miralles of Spain in the second round. At last year’s tournament, Auger-Aliassime reached the Round of 16 before falling to Dominic Thiem.

Rebecca Marino was the final Canadian in action on Monday, playing in her first US Open main draw in a decade. She was defeated by No. 5 seed Elina Svitolina in two straight sets of 6-2, 6-3.

On Tuesday, Bianca Andreescu, Denis Shapovalov and Vasek Pospisil will each play their first match.