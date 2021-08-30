AP Photo/Elise Amendola

US Open Updates: Andreescu and Shapovalov in action on Thursday night

Day 4 — Thursday September 2

Leylah Fernandez was back on the courts Thursday afternoon for a women’s doubles match with New Zealander Erin Routliffe. The pair won their first round match against Mexico’s Giuliana Olmos and American Christina McHale in two sets of 6-4, 6-2.

Great start to @leylahfernandez’ #USOpen doubles campaign alongside @erinroutliffe!



The Canadian-Kiwi duo knocks out Olmos/McHale 6-4, 6-2.



Elsewhere, Gaby Dabrowski and partner Luisa Stefani lead by a quick 6-1 set in their first-round clash. — Tennis Canada (@TennisCanada) September 2, 2021

Gaby Dabrowski also had her first doubles match of the tournament with Luisa Stefani. They won 6-1, 6-2 against Tamara Zidanšek and Viktorija Golubic.

Vasek Pospisil faced Belarusian Ilya Ivashka in the second round and lost in three sets of 6-3, 6-4 and 7-6 (5). He will compete in men’s doubles with Frederik Nielsen of Denmark tomorrow.

Bianca Andreescu and Denis Shapovalov will play their second-round matches on Thursday evening.

Day 3 — Wednesday September 1

On Wednesday, Leylah Fernandez and Félix Auger Aliassime both advanced to the the third round of the US Open.

Fernandez earned her victory first, defeating Estonian Kaia Kanepi. At the end of the first set, she earned a break point to win the set 7-5.

18-year-old Leylah Fernandez is through to the third round of the #USOpen for the *first* time in her young career! ✨



She defeats Kaia Kanepi 7-5, 7-5, saving multiple set points in the second set.



It’s a showdown with Naomi Osaka up next. 👀 pic.twitter.com/1LerBjR0jY — Tennis Canada (@TennisCanada) September 1, 2021

In the second set, play was suspended during the sixth game due to rain. At that point, Kanepi had the serve and led three games to two. When play resumed, the Canadian dug deep to eventually tie the set up at 5-5. Fernandez won the next two games to take the set 7-5 and win the match.

She will face defending US Open champion Naomi Osaka on Friday.

Next to hit the court was Auger-Aliassime. He was up against Spaniard Bernabe Zapata Miralles.

The first set was decided by a tiebreaker, won 7-5 by Auger-Aliassime to steal the set 7-6.

In the second set, Auger-Aliassime broke the Spaniard in the fifth and seventh games. Zapata Miralles responded by breaking the Canadian in the next game, but it wasn’t good enough, as Auger-Aliassime won the set 6-3.

🇨🇦 Felix Auger-Aliassime advances to the 3rd round at the #USOpen after defeating 🇪🇸 Bernabe Zapata Miralles pic.twitter.com/PiVg9ujY21 — TSN (@TSN_Sports) September 1, 2021

Auger-Aliassime continued his momentum in the final set with a dominating 6-2 victory to win the match. He will face another Spaniard in the third round, 18th seed Roberto Bautista Agut.

Still to play on Wednesday was Gaby Dabrowski in mixed doubles with her partner Marcus Daniell of New Zealand. They will play the Brazilian duo of Luisa Stefani and Marcelo Melo.

Dabrowski and Stefani are playing together in women’s doubles, scheduled to start on Thursday.

Day 2 – Tuesday August 31

Denis Shapovalov was the first Canadian in action on Tuesday, and he easily defeated Federico Delbonis of Argentina in three straight sets of 6-2, 6-2, 6-3.

The No.7 seed of the tournament secured his win in one hour and 48 minutes, hitting 14 aces and winning 87 per cent of his first serve points against Delbonis.

In the next round Shapovalov will play Spaniard Roberto Carballes Baena.

Vasek Pospisil was up next, facing off against No.28th seed Fabio Fognini. The last time they played each other was during the 2019 Davis Cup Finals, where Pospisil won 7-6(5), 7-5.

READ: Canada defeats Italy in opening matchup of Davis Cup Finals

After dropping the first two sets 2-6 and 3-6 to Fognini, Pospisil dug deep to begin his comeback with a 6-1 win for the third set.

Next, Pospisil won the fourth set 6-3, the fifth set was close, going to a tiebreak. The Canadian was able to win the tiebreak to complete his comeback win. He will face Ilya Ivashka of Belarus in the second round.

Bianca Andreescu was the last Canadian to play on Tuesday evening. The 2019 U.S. Open champion, who is seeded sixth this year, outlasted Viktorija Golubic of Switzerland 7-5, 4-6, 7-5 in her first round match. Andreescu has yet to lose a main draw match in her career at the U.S. Open.

Andreescu had to come from behind to win the first set. She then needed some treatment from a trainer during the second set which was won by Golubic.

In the third set, Andreescu was broken by Golubic to go down 3-2, but the Canadian did not panic and came back to get the victory. She moves on to face American Lauren Davis.

Day 1 – Monday August 30

On the first day of action at the US Open, Félix Auger-Aliassime and Leylah Fernandez both advanced to the second round.

First up was Fernandez, up against World No. 88 Ana Konjuh. The two players have faced each other one time previously, during the qualifying round of the Madrid Open earlier this year. Konjuh won the match 7-6(6), 2-6, 6-4.

Some heat from Leylah Annie Fernandez! 🔥 #USOpen



Live now on TSN 3 / TSN Direct. pic.twitter.com/dQevunvQN6 — TSN (@TSN_Sports) August 30, 2021

After being down in the first set, Fernandez saved two match points in the tenth game, breaking Konjuh’s serve. In the tiebreak she held off Konjuh to win the set 7-6(3). The second set was much easier for her, winning four straight games in a row. The Laval native won the second set 6-2.

She will face Estonia’s Kaia Kanepi in the second round. Playing in her second US Open, Fernandez is looking to advance further than her second round finish at last year’s tournament.

The next Canadian to hit the court was 12th seed Auger-Aliassime, against Russian Evgeny Donskoy. The Montreal native had a nearly four hour marathon match, winning three tiebreaks to secure his victory over Donskoy.

In the first set, Donskoy held off the Canadian for the 12 games, but could not do so in the tiebreak with Auger-Aliassime winning 7-0.

In the fourth set, Auger-Aliassime was able to complete the match by converting his first match point opportunity in the tiebreak when Donskoy missed on a backhand.

Félix Auger-Aliassime survives a marathon first-round against qualifier Evgeny Donskoy! 🥵



The Canadian No. 2 advances 7-6(0), 3-6, 7-6(1), 7-6(8) at the #USOpen in just under four hours.



What a match. pic.twitter.com/saH7kbdAic — Tennis Canada (@TennisCanada) August 30, 2021

Auger-Aliassime will play Bernabe Zapata Miralles of Spain in the second round. At last year’s tournament, Auger-Aliassime reached the Round of 16 before falling to Dominic Thiem.

Rebecca Marino was the final Canadian in action on Monday, playing in her first US Open main draw in a decade. She was defeated by No. 5 seed Elina Svitolina in two straight sets of 6-2, 6-3.

On Tuesday, Bianca Andreescu, Denis Shapovalov and Vasek Pospisil will each play their first match.