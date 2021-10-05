AP Photo/Martin Meissner

Glide into the training of Team Canada figure skaters

Figure skaters make their routines seem effortless when they perform, but we know that it takes a lot of strength and coordination to execute their moves. Let’s take a look at how they’ve been training over the last couple of months to skate their best on ice this Olympic season.

1. Building muscle in the gym

Piper Gilles is working hard in the gym on her muscles with a variety of workouts. The PyeongChang 2018 Olympian is aiming to compete at her second straight Olympic Games with ice dance partner Paul Poirier.

2. Relax with some yoga

Gilles also enjoys yoga when she’s not training in the gym.

3. Practicing on ice

Eric Radford and Vanessa James teamed up with the goal of competing at Beijing 2022. Radford competed at Sochi 2014 and PyeongChang 2018, winning three Olympic medals (one each of gold, silver and bronze) with Meagan Duhamel. James also competed at both Games, but while representing France. In their first international competition together, they won silver at the Autumn Classic.

4. Off ice practice

No ice? Not a problem for ice dancers Marjorie Lajoie and Zachary Lagha! In addition to getting practice time in on ice, the pair can also rehearse their routine anywhere off ice. Recently, they finished fourth at the Autumn Classic international.

5. Spin, spin, and more spins

Be careful not to get dizzy watching Keegan Messing practice his spins. Messing became a father in July 2021, and we can’t wait to see this new dad back in competition!

6. Rollerblading through Toronto

If you aren’t following Nam Nguyen on Instagram, go do that right now! Nam frequently shares cool videos of himself rollerblading through the streets of Toronto.

7. Training the coach

During one of Roman Sadovsky’s training sessions, it was time for him to switch roles with his coach. Sadovsky attempted to teach his coach Alexander how to do a triple axel with the help of a harness.

8. Getting in sync

Pairs team Trennt Michaud and Evelyn Walsh showed off their synchronicity during one of their training sessions.

9. It’s all about the music

Two-time Olympian Kirsten Moore-Towers gives fans an explanation of why she and partner Michael Marinaro chose their music for their short program. Moore-Towers and Marinaro finished sixth at the 2021 World Championships.