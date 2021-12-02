(AP Photo/Gregory Bull)

Broderick Thompson skis to first World Cup podium

Broderick Thompson reached his first World Cup podium on Thursday afternoon in Beaver Creek, Colorado after skiing to an alpine bronze in the men’s super-G event.

Flying from 35th place to a medal position in third, the Canadian finished the race with a time of one minute and 9.56s to capture bronze. He finished just 0.95 seconds behind winner Marco Odermatt of Switzerland, while Austria’s Matthias Mayer completed the podium in second.

This marked the PyeongChang 2018 Olympian’s first podium on the World Cup circuit after making his debut on the tour during the 2014-2015 season. His last top 10 finish dates back to December 2017, where he finished 8th in the combined at Bormio World Cup in Italy. At the 2018 Winter Olympics, he finished 23rd in the Super-G.

His third place finish on Thursday also marked Canada’s first top three finish in a men’s speed race since 2017.