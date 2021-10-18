(AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)

Carve your way into training with Team Canada alpine skiers

For Training Tuesdays, we’re curating some of the most interesting and creative training moments from athletes. Check out the others here.

To be fully prepared for competition, athletes must train in a variety of ways to continuously adapt and improve. From the gym to the slopes, check out how some Canadian alpine skiers have been training for the upcoming season. Plus, watch some unforgettable views as they put their speedy training methods into action on social media.

1. Improve balance through creativity

Preparing for a strong season on the slopes, Valérie Grenier understands the importance of improving her balance and strength. In her Olympic debut at PyeongChang 2018, Grenier’s sixth-place finish in the alpine combined was the best result by any member of the Canadian alpine skiing team. Watch below as she demonstrates some exercises she has been working on in the gym.

2. Stay passionate

Wonder what it’s like to be an alpine skier? Jeff Read shows off his downhill speed at a captivating camera angle! After watching some of his training clips on the slope, it’s safe to say that skiing fast down a hill is not for everyone. Head to his Instagram to follow along with his glacier grinding and hiking adventures across the globe.

3. Keep yourself motivated

Three-time Olympian Erin Mielzynski has taken her gym outdoors to tackle daily goals and share weekly exercises. If you are looking for motivation and home workout challenges, then follow her journey for positivity. Below she shares a home workout routine.

4. Don’t slow down!

Roni Remme has been preparing for the upcoming season with lots of downhill training. Back in 2012, Remme won a silver medal in the slalom at the Winter Youth Olympic Games in Innsbruck. She went on to compete in her first Olympic Winter Games at PyeongChang 2018. Check out her training progress below.

5. Stay speedy!

Brodie Seger also gives us a taste of speed, with a close look into giant slalom training in this video. Although it seems like fun and games, Team Canada knows that this type of training is a lot of hard work. Seger, who was fourth in the super-G at the 2021 World Championships, has his sights on making his first Olympic team

6. Impressive knee strength

Can you feel the burn? PyeongChang 2018 Olympian Laurence St-Germain most definitely can! To prepare for the snow, St-Germain often heads outside to complete many intense strength building exercises. Her diverse training regimen also includes cycling, stair climbing and paddle boarding.

7. The view makes it better

Hitting the slopes at Saas-Fee in Switzerland, Broderick Thompson gave us a look into the training of a Team Canada alpine skier. Check out the colourful sky and beautiful mountain views. Did you know that he is the brother of Olympic ski cross champion Marielle Thompson?

Keep an eye on Canada’s alpine skiers this season as they take everything they learn in training into competition and on the road to Beijing 2022.