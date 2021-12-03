AP Photo/Rick Bowmer

Laurent Dubreuil skates to 500m bronze in Salt Lake City

Laurent Dubreuil won his fifth World Cup medal of the season in Salt Lake City, Utah on Friday afternoon.

Dubreuil captured a bronze medal in the men’s 500m with a time of 34.099s on the long track. He finished just behind Japan’s Wataru Morishige and Yamato Matsui, who won silver and gold respectively.

🚨Medal Alert🚨



Laurent Dubreuil has done it again with bronze🥉 in the 500m at Salt Lake City World Cup.@CBCOlympics @RC_Sports @PatinVitesseQc @TeamCanada @Equipe pic.twitter.com/CZQ7aJ4y6v — Speed Skating Canada | Patinage de Vitesse Canada (@SSC_PVC) December 3, 2021

Dubreuil has been a force to be reckoned with in the 500m event this season, claiming a medal at all three World Cup stops so far. At the World Cup season opener in Poland, the 2021 World Champion took home a silver and bronze in the race, followed by a 500m gold and silver in Stravanger, Norway.

Elsewhere on the track, Isabelle Weidemann, Ivanie Blondin and Valérie Maltais competed in the women’s 3000m. Weidemann narrowly missed the podium in fourth place, while Blondin finished sixth and Maltais finished in 10th.

Speed skating action will continue over the weekend with another 500m race on the final day of competition Sunday. After that skaters will then head to Calgary from December 10 to 12 for the final World Cup event of the season before Beijing 2022.