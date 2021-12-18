FR
McMorris and Mackay fly to bronze on the Dew Tour

By Chloe Morrison

Canadian skiers and snowboarders faced off in exhilarating events at Copper Mountain, Colorado on Saturday. Canadians Mark McMorris and Brendan Mackay collected a bronze medal each.

In the men’s snowboard slopestyle event, Mark McMorris captured the bronze medal, posting a final score of 90.00. Joining him on the podium were Americans Red Gerard (93.25) and Chris Corning (91.50) who took first and second place respectively.

Darcy Sharpe also took part in the event. in the closing minutes of competition, he fell from second to fifth position.

In the men’s ski superpipe final Brendan Mackay posted 92.25 points to secure the bronze medal. He was joined on the podium by American Alex Ferreira (95.75) in the gold medal position and fellow American Aaron Blunck (94.00) who captured silver.

Fellow Canadian Noah Bowman and Simon d’Artois finished sixth and seventh respectfully.

The action continues Sunday at Copper Mountain on the Dew Tour with the women’s snowboard superpipe final and men’s snowboard superpipe final.

