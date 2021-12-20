Olympians Step Up to Support Beijing Hopefuls with OSO Bursary

Once an Olympian, always an Olympian.

Athletes who have represented Canada at the Olympic Games know first-hand what it takes to succeed on the global stage: drive, determination, talent, hard work and perseverance.

For many Olympians, representing Canada at the Olympic Games is a highlight of their athletic career and a moment forever fixed in their hearts. In the spirit of helping the next group of Olympians achieve the same goal, Canadian Olympic alumni joined together to create the Olympians Supporting Olympians Bursary.

The bursary was launched in early 2021 to provide financial support for athletes facing unique challenges brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic. The bursary was inspired by Canada’s athletes, whose unwavering commitment through the past two years has been, and continues to be, a source of hope, pride and inspiration for all Canadians. Athletes are nominated by their National Sport Organization and selected based on their financial need and the likelihood of qualifying for the Olympic Games.

The bursary holds special meaning for Alyson Charles, short-track speed skater and one of Canada’s hopefuls for the Beijing 2022 Olympic Winter Games.

“I am thankful and honoured to receive this award from former Olympic athletes and the Canadian Olympic Foundation. I am also amazed to see how much these Olympians, who have been in my shoes already and know exactly what it takes to get there, can mobilize today to help us athletes achieve our goals,” she said.

As we look forward to the Beijing 2022 Olympic Games, the Canadian Olympic Foundation is proud to announce the 2021 winter recipients of the Olympians Supporting Olympians bursary:

Name: Event: Dahria Beatty Cross Country Skiing Alyson Charles Short Track Speed Skating Mike Evelyn Bobsleigh Megan Farrell (funded by the Leonard and Susan Asper Family) Snowboard Marjorie Lajoie and Zachary Lagha Figure Skating Emma Lunder Biathlon Heather McLean Long Track Speed Skating Liam Moffatt Snowboard Madeline Schizas Figure Skating Broderick Thompson Alpine Skiing

Congratulations to the bursary recipients!

Thank you to Team Canada alumni from across the country who have graciously contributed to the Olympians Supporting Olympians Bursary.

Your investment is a key component in letting Olympic hopefuls know they are members of a powerful sporting community that stretches across the nation and can help propel them along their Olympic journey.

For more information about the Canadian Olympic Foundation and how you can support Team Canada, please visit olympicfoundation.ca