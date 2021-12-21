Vaughn Ridley/COC

Six ways Team Canada slopestyle athletes trained for the Olympic season

For Training Tuesdays, we’re curating some of the most interesting and creative training moments from athletes. Check out the others here.

Every offseason brings an abundance of fun summer activities and training sessions for Team Canada’s winter athletes as they go about setting themselves up for success when the weather cools down.

Discover more about the training regimen of Canadian slopestyle snowboarders and skiers to see how they maintained their fitness without the snow and mountains!

1. Creativity at home

If there was an award for the most creative training session, Sébastien Toutant would definitely take the prize… watch and be amazed by both his balance and imagination.

2. Taking the wakeboard course by storm

Talk about adrenaline! Whether on the mountain or on the water, Liam Brearley’s boarding skills are elite. At the 2020 Winter Youth Olympic Games, he won three medals for Team Canada. He has his sights set on competing at Beijing 2022.

3. Jumps, jumps, and more jumps

Laurie Blouin shows her power and explosiveness at the gym as she jumps up and over Every. Single. Obstacle. At PyeongChang 2018, she won Team Canada’s first Olympic medal in women’s slopestyle snowboard.

4. Soaring onto an airbag

Wow! Max Parrot uses an airbag at the Maximise facility in Ste-Agathe, Quebec to practice new tricks all year round. He competed at Sochi 2014 and PyeongChang 2018, winning a slopestyle silver in the latter Games.

5. Tricks at the skate park

Two-time Olympic bronze medallist Mark McMorris shows off his skateboarding skills and tricks, making it look effortless. Maybe it’s time for him to become a dual sport athlete and set a goal of competing at Paris 2024. What do you think?

6. Cycling in the mountains

Trading his skis for a set of wheels, two-time Olympian Alex Beaulieu-Marchand took to the alpine trails for a summer of adventure. Check out his Instagram and follow along with his journey through the Canadian mountains in both summer and winter months. At PyeongChang 2018, Beaulieu-Marchand won Canada’s first Olympic medal in men’s ski slopestyle.