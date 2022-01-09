FR
Olympic.ca Logo
Eliot Grondin at the snowboard cross World Cup in Krasnoyarsk, Russia on January 9, 2022. Photo by: © LOC Krasnoyarsk (@enisey_siberia)© LOC Krasnoyarsk (@enisey_siberia)
© LOC Krasnoyarsk (@enisey_siberia)

Eliot Grondin wins World Cup bronze in Russia

By Chloe Morrison

In the men’s snowboard cross big final at the World Cup in Krasnoyarsk, Russia, Eliot Grondin won bronze. He had a strong showing in the preliminary rounds, winning all of his qualifying heats including the semifinal.

In a very close final, Grondin finished third behind Germany’s Martin Noerl who took the gold and Austria’s Jakob Dusek who secured the silver medal.

Grondin started the race perfectly, getting into the lead early. Dusek and Australia’s Adam Lambert were battling for positions two and three while Noerl sat in fourth. It was the Austrian who took second position, but just before the jump, the heat became close with all four athletes taking-off almost at the same time. The German captured the most speed, landing in first position. Dusek took the inside line, trying to attack the German. Lambert was now in third position with Grondin in fourth.

After the second roller section, Grondin made a move on the Australian and pulled into third position. Although still pretty tight, the riders maintained this formation over the last jump and into the finish.

With this bronze, Grondin sits in fourth place in overall Cup standings with 214 points.

Canadian teammate Liam Moffatt finished in ninth position overall. In the women’s competition, Audrey McManiman finished in eighth position.

It was the last chance for athletes to qualify for the Beijing 2022 Olympic Games, which begin in less than thirty days. While the slopes experienced extremely cold conditions on Saturday for the first day of racing with temperatures as low as -24 degrees, the weather improved on Sunday for the second day of competition.

Related Stories

View all stories

Related Athletes

Eliot Grondin

Eliot Grondin was just 15 years old when he began competing on the Nor-Am Cup circuit and recorded his first…

Chris Robanske

After having two seasons cut short due to injury, Chris Robanske finally had a healthy and successful campaign in 2012-13,…

Kevin Hill

Kevin Hill earned Canada’s best men’s snowboard cross finish in a decade at the world championships when he won the…

View all athletes

Related Sports

Snowboard

trending

There are five categories of Olympic snowboard events, each featuring athletes riding similar shaped boards. But while some of these…

Biathlon

Incorporating cross-country skiing and rifle shooting, there are eleven biathlon events on the Olympic program which can be divided into…

Cycling – Mountain Bike

There are four specialties of mountain bike, but only cross-country was added to the Olympic program at Atlanta 1996.

View all sports