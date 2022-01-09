(AP Photo/Hugh Carey)

Evan McEachran soars to slopestyle World Cup bronze

PyeongChang 2018 Olympian Evan McEachran reached the third step of the podium at the FIS freeski slopestyle World Cup on Sunday night at Mammoth Mountain.

With Saturday originally slated to see the finals for this event and others, heavy winds resulted in a huge reshuffle of the programme by organizers.

In the final, McEachran posted 93 points in his second run to secure the bronze medal. American Alexander Hall finished in the top spot after scoring 95.50 points and fellow American Nicholas Goepper finished with the silver medal and 94.75 points.

This is McEachran’s first World Cup podium since 2019, but fourth of his career. He made his Olympic debut at PyeongChang 2018 where he placed an impressive sixth.

Also competing in the final, Canadian Edouard Therriault finished in seventh position after posting 87.75 points and Mark Hendrickson finished in eighth with 83.75 points.

On the women’s side, Olivia Asselin performed well, finishing just off the podium in fourth with 89 points in her first run.