FR
Olympic.ca Logo
Evan McEachran, of Canada, makes a run in the slopestyle qualifiers, Thursday, Dec. 16, 2021, during the Dew Tour freestyle skiing event at Copper Mountain, Colo. (AP Photo/Hugh Carey)(AP Photo/Hugh Carey)
(AP Photo/Hugh Carey)

Evan McEachran soars to slopestyle World Cup bronze

By Chloe Morrison

PyeongChang 2018 Olympian Evan McEachran reached the third step of the podium at the FIS freeski slopestyle World Cup on Sunday night at Mammoth Mountain.

With Saturday originally slated to see the finals for this event and others, heavy winds resulted in a huge reshuffle of the programme by organizers.

In the final, McEachran posted 93 points in his second run to secure the bronze medal. American Alexander Hall finished in the top spot after scoring 95.50 points and fellow American Nicholas Goepper finished with the silver medal and 94.75 points.

This is McEachran’s first World Cup podium since 2019, but fourth of his career. He made his Olympic debut at PyeongChang 2018 where he placed an impressive sixth.

Also competing in the final, Canadian Edouard Therriault finished in seventh position after posting 87.75 points and Mark Hendrickson finished in eighth with 83.75 points.

On the women’s side, Olivia Asselin performed well, finishing just off the podium in fourth with 89 points in her first run.

Related Stories

View all stories

Related Athletes

Evan McEachran

In November 2017, Evan McEachran earned his first World Cup podium with a second-place finish in Stubai, Austria. He added…

Alex Beaulieu-Marchand

Alex Beaulieu-Marchand won Canada's first Olympic medal in men's ski slopestyle, capturing bronze at PyeongChang 2018. Four years earlier, he'd…

Tyler Nicholson

Tyler Nicholson joined the national snowboard team for the 2013-14 season and just missed qualifying for Sochi 2014. In January…

View all athletes

Related Sports

Snowboard

trending

There are five categories of Olympic snowboard events, each featuring athletes riding similar shaped boards. But while some of these…

Freestyle Skiing

trending

Freestyle skiing is divided into six disciplines, five of which include a judged component as skiers are evaluated on their…

Speed Skating – Short Track

Short track speed skating takes place on a 111.12m oval which is marked on an international-sized ice rink. The smaller…

View all sports