AP Photo/Rick Bowmer

Kingsbury continues to shine in Deer Valley

If you thought Mikaël Kingsbury was done after winning his 100th World Cup Podium, you were wrong. In his last competition before hitting the road for Beijing 2022 Kingsbury did not disappoint, placing second in Deer Valley.

The reigning Olympic gold medalist was in first place with one skier to go in the final after throwing down a run scoring 82.84. Japan’s Ikuma Horishima responded scoring 84.04 edging Kingsbury out of the top spot. Sweden’s Walter Wallberg rounded out the podium with a score of 79.62.

Mikaël Kingsbury gets two medals in two days of racing, this time a 🥈 silver behind Japan's Ikuma Hiroshima



What a battle it will be betwenn these to friends and rivals come #Beijing2022



We are here for it 🍿 pic.twitter.com/bFlBNMQIfP — CBC Olympics (@CBCOlympics) January 14, 2022

The 29 year old is currently first in the overall FIS World Cup rankings with 572 points going into Beijing and looking to defend his gold medal in moguls from PyeongChang 2018.

Three other Canadians were in the top 10 on the hill today. Laurent Dumais finished eight with a score of 76.60. Brenden Kelly finished ninth, the best result of his career so far with a score 76.31. Gabriel Dufresne finished 10th with a score of 76.14 in his second career World Cup.

Cheer on Team Canada and watch Kingsbury work to defend his gold medal in Beijing on February 5.