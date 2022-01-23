FR
Olympic.ca Logo

Max Moffatt lands on the X Games podium in Aspen

By Chloe Morrison

The skiing action continued in Aspen, Colorado on day three of the X Games with another Canadian grabbing a spot on the podium.

In the men’s ski slopestyle final on Sunday afternoon, Max Moffatt finished with a silver medal. Switzerland’s Andri Ragettli finished on top of the podium with gold and American Alex Hall rounded out the podium with bronze.

This marks Moffatt’s first medal from the X Games.

READ: X Games Saturday: McMorris breaks career medal record with gold

This is the eighth medal for Team Canada athletes this weekend in Aspen. Saturday’s highlight story was about Mark McMorris earning his 21st career X Games medal after putting up a gold-medal performance in the men’s snowboard slopestyle. McMorris now owns the record for most medals for a Winter X Games athlete, passing the U.S.’ Jamie Anderson’s total of 20.

Related Stories

View all stories

Related Athletes

Tyler Nicholson

Tyler Nicholson joined the national snowboard team for the 2013-14 season and just missed qualifying for Sochi 2014. In January…

Mark McMorris

At Sochi 2014, McMorris won bronze in the Olympic debut of snowboard slopestyle for Canada’s first medal of the Games.…

Max Parrot

Born and raised near the Bromont ski area, Max Parrot also inherited the DNA of his father Alain, an alpine…

View all athletes

Related Sports

Snowboard

There are five categories of Olympic snowboard events, each featuring athletes riding similar shaped boards. But while some of these…

Speed Skating – Short Track

Short track speed skating takes place on a 111.12m oval which is marked on an international-sized ice rink. The smaller…

Swimming

Swimming’s 37 medal events, second only to athletics, include both individual and relay events as well as pool and open…

View all sports