Max Moffatt lands on the X Games podium in Aspen

The skiing action continued in Aspen, Colorado on day three of the X Games with another Canadian grabbing a spot on the podium.

In the men’s ski slopestyle final on Sunday afternoon, Max Moffatt finished with a silver medal. Switzerland’s Andri Ragettli finished on top of the podium with gold and American Alex Hall rounded out the podium with bronze.

This marks Moffatt’s first medal from the X Games.

READ: X Games Saturday: McMorris breaks career medal record with gold

This is the eighth medal for Team Canada athletes this weekend in Aspen. Saturday’s highlight story was about Mark McMorris earning his 21st career X Games medal after putting up a gold-medal performance in the men’s snowboard slopestyle. McMorris now owns the record for most medals for a Winter X Games athlete, passing the U.S.’ Jamie Anderson’s total of 20.