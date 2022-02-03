Photo Credit: Cole Burston

Olympic fashion around the world for Beijing 2022

While we gear up for Beijing 2022, let’s dive into the fashion show that athletes from around the world have in store for us for the Opening Ceremony and beyond.

Canada

Team Canada is showing the world what it means to feel Canadian with the kit designed by lululemon. Our athletes will be dressed in bright red for the Opening Ceremony and a winter white for the Closing Ceremony. This kit was designed to be layered and allows for each athlete to style it in a way to show their own personality while continuing to be a unified team.

Germany

Germany will be sporting a colour blocked black and yellow kit accented with pops of red, paying homage to their flag.

France

Making an entrance with tracksuits of blue, white and red, France is taking on the Games dressed in an outfit from their new “Les Rayons de la Victoire” or “The Rays of Victory” collection.

Switzerland

The athletes from Switzerland will certainly look the part, especially in a red jacket with a thick white stripe down the zipper. Their pants will feature four white Swiss crosses up the leg. This kit is the first time Swiss athletes will be wearing clothing made by a Swiss brand at the Olympic Winter Games.

United States

Our North American friends from south of the border will be sporting a look of navy and white anoraks with a cinched waist and kangaroo pouch for easy access in the Opening Ceremony. Team USA completed the look with red leggings or white pants, navy gloves and a navy toque.

Sweden

Sweden is showing up to the Games in a team kit with the design philosophy of ‘simple made better’. What never changes is the traditional blue and yellow.

Great Britain

Team GB will be looking slick in their opening ceremony attire, which includes a Union Jack knit sweater, black pants, long navy coat, brown gloves and pom pom toque.

Can’t wait until the Opening Ceremony for the Olympic fashion show? Take a trip down memory lane and relive the PyeongChang 2018 Opening Ceremony looks here!