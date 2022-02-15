Blondin, Maltais, Weidemann win team pursuit gold at Beijing 2022

Ivanie Blondin, Valérie Maltais, and Isabelle Weidemann have won gold in the women’s team pursuit at Beijing 2022 for Canada’s first Olympic medal in the event in 16 years. They did it by posting an Olympic record time of 2:53.44 in the final against Japan.

They had started their push for the podium three days earlier when they posted the second-fastest time in the quarterfinals. Their time of 2:53.97 was just 0.36 behind that of Japan, who set the Olympic record. That put the Canadians into a semifinal showdown with the Netherlands. Whoever won the head-to-head race would get the chance to race for gold.

The Canadian trio started out a little slower than the Dutch in the semifinal, but it wasn’t long before the lap times quickened and by the midway mark of the six-lap race, it was the Canadians who were ahead. They ended up winning by almost a second to book their spot in the gold medal race against Japan, who had defeated the ROC by almost seven seconds in the other semifinal.

For Weidemann, this is her third medal of Beijing 2022, adding to the silver she won the 5000m and her bronze in the 3000m. She is Canada’s first triple medallist of the Games.

Blondin has her first career Olympic medal in her third Olympic appearance. She chose to withdraw from the 5000m to ensure she was well-rested for the team pursuit.

Maltais is now an Olympic medallist in both forms of speed skating. She previously won silver in the 3000m relay in short track at Sochi 2014. She is just the third athlete in the world to be an Olympic medallist in short track and long track.

The team pursuit was added to the Olympic program at Turin 2006, which is where Canada won silver for its only Olympic medal in the women’s event.

More to come.