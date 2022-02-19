Team Canada’s Rising Stars Revealed at Beijing 2022

When the Olympics come around, we often turn our attention to the medal winners. It’s also a perfect opportunity to witness the emergence of some amazing new talent. Keep an eye out for these promising Team Canada athletes in years to come!

Sarah Fillier

Sarah Fillier #10 of Team Canada tips the puck while avoiding a check by Noora Tulus #40 of Team Finland during the Beijing 2022 Olympic Winter Games on Saturday, February 05, 2022. Photo by Leah Hennel/COC

Sarah Fillier is the rookie everyone’s talking about on the Canadian women’s hockey team. At 21 years old, many team members say she’s a more talented player than they were at that age, both technically and physically, as well as mentally. In her first two Olympic games, under immense pressure, she collected three points against Switzerland and then two more against Finland. She registered 11 points during the Olympic tournament, including eight goals. Fillier was already garnering attention before the Games when she achieved the rare feat of playing for the U18, U22 and senior women’s national teams in the same calendar year.

While some of her teammates like Marie-Philip Poulin and Mélodie Daoust are at the top of their game at the age of 30, Fillier undoubtedly has big things in store.

Madeline Schizas

Madeline Schizas, of Canada, competes in the women’s short program during the figure skating at the 2022 Winter Olympics, Tuesday, Feb. 15, 2022, in Beijing. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)

Madeline Schizas was responsible for Canada securing an Olympic quota spot in the women’s event after she finished ninth in the short program at the ISU World Championships, her second international competition.

It’s also fair to say that this Olympic rookie’s performance allowed Canada to compete in the final of the team event in figure skating. Before she stepped on the Olympic ice for her short program, Canada was in sixth place, and only the top five teams could advance to the final and skate their free program. With a near-perfect performance that earned her a third-place finish, she helped move Canada up to fifth.

The Canadian team ultimately finished fourth. Schizas finished 19th in the individual event.

Antoine Cyr & Graham Ritchie

Graham Ritchie, of Canada, competes during the men’s team sprint classic cross-country skiing competition at the 2022 Winter Olympics, Wednesday, Feb. 16, 2022, in Zhangjiakou, China. (AP Photo/Aaron Favila)

Among the historic performances by Canadian athletes at Beijing 2022 was the effort by new Olympians Antoine Cyr and Graham Ritchie in the men’s classic team sprint event. Both have certainly earned their place on our list of rising stars after achieving Canada’s best-ever Olympic performance.

After finishing fourth in their semi-final to advance to the final, they placed fifth overall. This is a record that hasn’t been broken in almost 20 years: Canada’s previous best result in a men’s team sprint event in classical technique was 11th place at Torino 2006.

Miha Fontaine & Marion Thénault

Team Canada freestyle skiers Marion Thenault, Miha Fontaine and Lewis Irving win bronze in mixed team ariels during the Beijing 2022 Olympic Winter Games on Thursday, February 10, 2022. Photo by Kevin Light/COC

Aerial skiing may be on the verge of a surge in popularity in Canada as two-time Olympian Lewis Irving and rookies Miha Fontaine and Marion Thénault surprised by winning bronze in the team event at Beijing 2022.

As a new event on the Olympic program, this is a historic medal not only for the discipline, but also for the sport in Canada. Aerial skiing isn’t well known or widely practiced in this country, which gives this podium finish a new flavour.

Olivia Asselin

Canada’s Olivia Asselin competes in the freestyle ski big air competition at the Beijing Winter Olympic Games, in Beijing, Tuesday, Feb. 8, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Paul Chiasson

At only 17 years old, Quebec’s Olivia Asselin has already been on the international circuit for four years. In her first World Cup events in 2019-20, she placed in the top 10 in four of her five events. It’s no surprise, then, that in her first Olympic Games, she finished eighth in the new freestyle big air event.

Asselin also competed in the women’s slopestyle event, where she earned a spot in the final. However, she only made one run and then withdrew citing a knee injury and fatigue. It’s safe to say we haven’t seen everything she’s capable of yet.

Connor Howe

Team Canada long track speed skater Connor Howe competes in the men’s 1500m event during the Beijing 2022 Olympic Winter Games on Tuesday, February 08, 2022. Photo by Darren Calabrese/COC

Long track speed skater Connor Howe has been in the spotlight since the start of Beijing 2022. His first medals on the World Cup circuit came only one year ago when he won silver and bronze in the team pursuit. Just a few months ago, in October 2021, he became the Canadian champion in the 1,500m and then picked up his first individual World Cup medal in December, again in the 1,500m.

It’s only fitting that he stood out at that distance in his Olympic debut, finishing fifth in the event. He also performed well in the 1,000m, placing 12th. We bet you’ll be keeping tabs on him for a long time.

Brooke D’Hondt

Snowboarder Brooke D’Hondt is the youngest athlete in the Canadian delegation at Beijing 2022. She turns 17 on March 9. D’Hondt is fairly new to the senior international circuit. She took part in her first FIS World Cup in January 2021 and was among the new athletes to watch in Beijing 2022 in snowboarding and freestyle skiing. We watched and we were impressed: D’Hondt finished 10th in the Olympic halfpipe final.

Alexandra Loutitt, Abigail Strate and Matthew Soukup

Team Canada ski jumpers Alexandria Loutitt, Matthew Soukup, Abigail Strate and Mackenzie Boyd-Clowes receive their bronze medals in the mixed team event during the Beijing 2022 Olympic Winter Games on Tuesday, February 08, 2022. Photo by Kevin Light/COC

Joining veteran Mackenzie Boyd-Clowes on the Canadian ski jumping team in Beijing 2022 were rookies Alexandra Loutitt, Abigail Strate and Matthew Soukup. The Canadians surprised the ski world by winning bronze in the team ski jumping event, a new addition to the Olympic program.

That success brought great exposure to their sport in Canada, which could benefit tremendously from the publicity. Since the closure of the ski jumping facility that was used for the 1988 Calgary Winter Olympics, the National Ski Jumping Team must be based in Slovenia, which keeps athletes away from home for most of the year as they compete and train for special moments like the ones they experienced in Beijing.