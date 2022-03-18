FR
THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh
Kingsbury claims 19th Crystal Globe with moguls gold

Michael Charlebois' headshot. He has short black hair and is wearing a black shirt. Behind him is the sky with clouds.
By Michael Charlebois

By the thinnest of margins, Mikaël Kingsbury clinched his 19th career Crystal Globe after taking home gold in the final moguls event of the season on Friday in Megeve, France.

After edging out Japan’s Ikuma Horishima by 0.04 of a point, Kingsbury finished atop the standings in the 2021-22 FIS Freestyle Ski World Cup season.

Sweden’s Walter Wallberg – fresh off a moguls gold in Beijing 2022 – took home bronze with a score of 85.13, and also finished third in the overall standings.

Kingsbury has finished atop the moguls World Cup standings 10 times in 11 World Cup seasons. His only time off of the podium came during an injury-filled 2020-21 season.

The Beijing 2022 silver medallist continues to pad his resume with accolades. Friday’s win is the 74th World Cup gold of his career, and 104th time on the podium.

On the women’s side, Justine Dufour-Lapointe finished just off the podium in fifth place. Her score of 80.72 was less than two points short of Japan’s Anri Kawamura who finished third.

