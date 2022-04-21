THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette

Mitchell, Genest and Orban claim silver at the Nations Cup in Glasgow

Olympic champion Kelsey Mitchell and Tokyo 2020 bronze medallist Lauriane Genest joined forces with Sarah Orban on the first day of the UCI Nations Cup in Glasgow, Great Britain. Team Canada took to the cycling track for the women’s team sprint event hungry for a medal.

The Canadian trio jumped into the top spot early on after posting a time of 47.714s in the qualifiers. In the next round, they were pitted against Team Colombia. They had the upper hand throughout the race and ended with a time of 47.406s besting the Columbian’s 48.124s to secure their spot in the gold medal final.

In the final, Mitchell, Genest and Orban were edged out of the top spot by the team from the Netherlands of Laurine Van Riessen, Kyra Lamberink and Hetty Van der Wouw. Taking the lead early on in the race, the Dutch crossed the line with a time of 47.461s to finish ahead of the Canadians who clocked in at 47.820s.

The team from Wales claimed bronze ahead of one of the two teams competing for Great Britain.

At the Tokyo Olympics last July, Mitchell won the gold medal in the women’s sprint while Genest claimed bronze in the women’s keirin event.

The Nations Cup will continue until Sunday in Glasgow as the track cycling action heats up.