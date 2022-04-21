FR
Olympic.ca Logo
Lauriane Genest, front, and Kelsey Mitchell compete in the women's team sprint to qualify for the gold medal race during Tissot UCI Track Cycling World Cup in Milton, Ont., on Friday, January 24, 2020.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette
THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette

Mitchell, Genest and Orban claim silver at the Nations Cup in Glasgow

Hope Blackmore Headshot
By Hope Blackmore

Olympic champion Kelsey Mitchell and Tokyo 2020 bronze medallist Lauriane Genest joined forces with Sarah Orban on the first day of the UCI Nations Cup in Glasgow, Great Britain. Team Canada took to the cycling track for the women’s team sprint event hungry for a medal.

The Canadian trio jumped into the top spot early on after posting a time of 47.714s in the qualifiers. In the next round, they were pitted against Team Colombia. They had the upper hand throughout the race and ended with a time of 47.406s besting the Columbian’s 48.124s to secure their spot in the gold medal final.

In the final, Mitchell, Genest and Orban were edged out of the top spot by the team from the Netherlands of Laurine Van Riessen, Kyra Lamberink and Hetty Van der Wouw. Taking the lead early on in the race, the Dutch crossed the line with a time of 47.461s to finish ahead of the Canadians who clocked in at 47.820s.

The team from Wales claimed bronze ahead of one of the two teams competing for Great Britain.

At the Tokyo Olympics last July, Mitchell won the gold medal in the women’s sprint while Genest claimed bronze in the women’s keirin event.

READ : Best of 2021: Mitchell and Genest make quick rise to top of track cycling world

The Nations Cup will continue until Sunday in Glasgow as the track cycling action heats up.

Related Stories

View all stories

Related Athletes

Lauriane Genest

Within just a couple of years of her introduction to track cycling, Lauriane Genest has established herself as one of…

Kelsey Mitchell

Within two years of her first ride on a velodrome, Kelsey Mitchell became a world record holder, Pan American Games…

Jesse Cockney

Jesse Cockney made his Olympic debut at Sochi 2014 after an impressive junior career that saw him win three gold…

View all athletes

Related Sports

Cross-Country Skiing

Traditionally, Olympic cross-country skiing events alternate between classical and free technique from Games to Games. In classical technique, the skis…

Cycling – Track

There are six different track cycling events on the Olympic program, all of which have men’s and women’s events.

Biathlon

Incorporating cross-country skiing and rifle shooting, there are eleven biathlon events on the Olympic program which can be divided into…

View all sports