Team Canada owns the Rugby Americas North podium in Nassau

Team Canada’s men’s and women’s rugby teams punched their tickets to South Africa for the Rugby World Cup Sevens after cup final wins at the RAN Sevens Qualifiers in Nassau on Sunday.

The men’s team started the competition strong, winning their first two divisional matches against Trinidad and Tobago and the British Virgin Islands. They rolled on to the quarter-finals where they downed Barbados.

Keeping on with the momentum, they handled Mexico in the semi-finals which set up a match with Jamacia for the gold medal. In a one-sided 29-0 first half, Team Canada was en route to the cup. While Jamaica proceeded to make a push in the second half, it would ultimately not be enough as Canada went on to win 29-12.

Match 47 Result: Canada 29-12 Jamaica | #RANSevens Qualifiers WINNERS! 🏆



It’s double delight for Canada in Nassau as the Senior Men’s Sevens team follows in the Women’s team’s footsteps to win the cup and claim #RWC7s 2022 qualification.



Let’s go!#RugbyCA | @RugbyAmericasN pic.twitter.com/FmR5NOXhgs — Rugby Canada (@RugbyCanada) April 24, 2022

Much to the delight of Canadians around the nation, the women posted a similar result in the final as they too clinched a berth in the finals after holding a plethora of teams scoreless to advance to the finals. In a similar fashion, the women’s team did not allow a single point against Mexico in the finals and went on to post a 33-0 win.

Match 46 Result: Canada 33-0 Mexico | #RANSevens Qualifiers WINNERS! 🏆



Canada’s Senior Women’s Sevens beat Mexico to claim the Cup and seal their place at the #RWC7s 2022.



Next up, the @canadasevens in Langford (April 30-May 1). Tickets ➡️ https://t.co/IM7yqAXv55#RugbyCA pic.twitter.com/p340w9s95C — Rugby Canada (@RugbyCanada) April 24, 2022

Their respective victories allowed Team Canada to qualify for the Rugby Sevens World Cup to be held in Cape Town, South Africa, from September 9 to 11. In addition, both teams were also prequalified for the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games.