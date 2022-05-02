AP Photo/Manu Fernandez

Weekend Roundup: 5 Team Canada medals at Pan Am badminton championships

Team Canada cleaned up with a big medal haul at the badminton continental championships and Sarah Douglas came close to another podium in France.

Here is what else you might have missed over the weekend.

Canada dominates badminton 🏸

Seven Canadian athletes took home medals at the 2022 Pan Am Individual Championships for badminton in San Salvador, El Salvador.

5️⃣ total medals for #TeamCanada at the XXV Individual Pan American 🏸 Championships!🤩



🥇Ty Alexander Lindeman/Josephine Wu (mixed doubles)

🥇Michelle Li (singles W)

🥇Rachel Honderich/Kristen Tsai (doubles W)

🥈Catherine Choi/Josephine Wu (doubles W)

🥈Brian Yang (singles M) pic.twitter.com/jq0rsmG9wQ — Team Canada (@TeamCanada) April 29, 2022

Canada won a total of 5 medals, highlighted by Michelle Li earning her fifth career title at the event in women’s singles. Ranked 12th in the world, Li defeated world number 15 Beiwen Zhang of the United States, 21-18, 16-21, 25-23. The women’s doubles final was an all-Canadian showdown as Rachel Honderich and Kristen Tsai earned the 21-17, 21-18 victory over Catherine Choi and Josephine Wu.

Wu did earn a gold medal in mixed doubles with partner Ty Alexander Lindeman, as they defeated a Guatemalan duo 21-12, 21-11. Brian Yang was the runner-up in the men’s singles as he finished the tournament with a tough match (21-17, 21-14) against the veteran Kevin Cordon of Guatemala, a two-time champion at the Pan Am Games.

Douglas narrowly misses podium in France ⛵️

Sarah Douglas has been in fine form in international sailing competition as of late. At the French Olympic Week in Hyères, France, Douglas missed the podium by just six points to finish fifth overall.

READ: Douglas dominates field at Trofeo Princesa Sofia

Sarah Douglas finishes 5th, six points away from the podium, at French Olympic Week in Hyères



More details > https://t.co/u16EBcgjLE



⛵



Sarah Douglas termine 5e, à six points du podium, à la Semaine olympique française à Hyères



Plus de détails > https://t.co/OrCQYfJyBq pic.twitter.com/nr7TIjXzVF — Sail Canada (@SailCanada) April 30, 2022

Guo and Ryan reach World Cup quarterfinals

At the foil fencing World Cup in Tauberbischofsheim, Germany, Jessica Guo and Kelleigh Ryan both finished in the top eight after advancing to the quarterfinals. After a ninth-place finish in her last World Cup in mid-April, the 16-year-old Guo is now ranked 12th in the world.

Canada fifth at home World Rugby Sevens Series stop

The Canadian women closed out their home stop of the World Rugby Sevens Series in Langford, B.C. on a winning note, defeating the United States 12-7 to finish fifth overall in the tournament. Canada had been knocked out of Cup contention in the quarterfinals with a 38-0 loss to the reigning Olympic champions from New Zealand. The next Seven Series event for the women will be May 20-22 in Toulouse, France.

As part of the weekend’s festivities, Canadian legend Ghislaine Landry, who retired in November but is still the all-time Sevens Series points scoring leader, was honoured on the field.

Past and Present 🇨🇦👏



Canada rugby 7s legend and Rio 2016 Olympic bronze medallist Ghislaine Landry is recognized at the HSBC Women's World Rugby Sevens Series in Langford, B.C. 🏉 @RugbyCanada pic.twitter.com/7J9oa5xD5n — CBC Olympics (@CBCOlympics) April 30, 2022

Tough finish at mixed doubles curling worlds 🥌

Jocelyn Peterman and Brett Gallant’s gold medal hopes were not to be as they were eliminated in the first round of the playoffs against Norway at the World Mixed Doubles Curling Championship in Geneva, Switzerland. The Norwegians had the last end hammer and scored two to defeat the Canadian duo 6-5. The on-and-off-ice couple will cap their memorable season, which included competing at Beijing 2022, with their wedding in June.

READ: Peterman and Gallant to play World Mixed Doubles Curling Championship playoff qualifier