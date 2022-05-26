Darren Calabrese/COC

Three more medals for Team Canada at the Mare Nostrum in Barcelona

Kylie Masse swam to her way to a second gold medal in two days at the second stop of the Mare Nostrum Swim Tour in Barcelona, ​​Spain. Ingrid Wilm won a silver medal while Mary-Sophie Harvey won bronze.

Much like in the 50m backstroke yesterday, Masse and Wilm won gold and silver respectively in the 100m backstroke. Masse clocked in at 58.93 seconds, beating her compatriot Wilm (59.90s) by almost a second. Finishing behind the Canadians to claim the bronze was Czech Simona Kubova (1:01.42).

In the 200m free final, Harvey — who participated in the women’s 4x200m freestyle relay qualifications at Tokyo 2020 — won the bronze medal in a time of 1:59.18. finishing behind the Brit Freya Anderson (1:57.33) and American Erin Gemmell (1:58.26). This versatile Canadian swimmer also swam in the 100m backstroke final where she finished sixth with a time of 1:01.82.

Canadian swimmer Mary-Sophie Harvey competes in the Women’s 4 x 200m Freestyle Relay during the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games on Wednesday, July 28, 2021. Photo by Andrew Lahodynskyj/COC

Among the other Canadians who made the finals, Katerine Savard took fourth in the 100m butterfly (58.73), Tessa Chieplucha was sixth in the 400m medley (4:43.30), Ashley McMillan ended in eighth in the 100m backstroke (1:02.37), as did Kayla Sanchez in the 50m freestyle (25.25). Canada’s only male swimmer in the final, Finlay Knox finished fourth in the 200m medley (2:00.51).

The Mare Nostrum Swim Tour competitions will take a break tomorrow as swimmers head to Canet-en-Roussillon, France for the last stage of the circuit which will take place this Saturday and Sunday.

National swim team athletes are currently using this tour to prepare for the 2022 FINA World Championships which will take place June 18-25 in Budapest, Hungary.