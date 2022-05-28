Photo by Leah Hennel/COC

Gabriela DeBues-Stafford wins bronze at Diamond League in Oregon

Canadians landed in Eugene, Oregon, for the third stop of the Diamond League track and field circuit. Gabriela DeBues-Stafford was the lone Canadian on the podium after winning bronze in the women’s 1500m event.

DeBues-Stafford posted a time of 3:58.62 in the women’s 1500m at Hayward Field to secure her third place finish. Kenya’s Faith Kipyegon finished in the top with a time of 3:52.59 and Ethiopia’s Gudaf Tsegay finished in second (3:54.21).

At Tokyo 2020, DeBues-Stafford had a standout performance, reaching the final of the 1500m. Her fifth-place finish tied for Canada’s second-best result ever in the event.

Gabriela DeBues-Stafford talks about her THIRD PLACE finish in the women's 1500m 🥉 🇨🇦



Also, the hair 🙌



WATCH LIVE: https://t.co/Rd3YTOdD1H pic.twitter.com/rFG0q6XbOD — CBC Olympics (@CBCOlympics) May 28, 2022

2020 Olympic silver medallist Mohammed Ahmed ran a solid first race of his Diamond League season to finish fourth in the men’s 5000m event. He clocked a time of 13:07.85, just fifty-five hundredths of a second behind bronze medallist Selemon Barega of Ethiopia. Fellow Ethiopians Berihu Aregawi and Samuel Tefera captured first and second, respectfully.

Ahmed made history at Tokyo 2020 where he won silver in the 5000m for Canada’s first Olympic medal in a long distance track event.

Canada's @Moh_Speed with his thoughts on his race and fourth place finish at the #EugeneDL pic.twitter.com/HTdjyaNabj — CBC Olympics (@CBCOlympics) May 28, 2022

In the men’s 1 mile event, Canadians Charles Philibert-Thiboutot and William Paulson finished eighth (3:52.42) and ninth (3:53.82) respectively. The day concluded with the men’s 100m sprint. Andre De Grasse finished in ninth position after posting 10.21 seconds.

READ: Aaron Brown wins first Diamond League 100m as Canadians capture five medals in Birmingham

Previously at the second Diamond League stop in Birmingham, Canadians captured five medals. Aaron Brown achieved his first 100m victory. Jerome Blake joined him on the podium with a third place finish. Two-time Olympic 100m bronze medallist De Grasse finished just of the podium in fourth.