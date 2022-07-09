Juan Carlos Guzman Negrini / Lima 2019

Canadian wrestlers win eight medals at Spanish Grand Prix

The Canadian women’s wrestling team dominated the mats at the Grand Prix of Spain on Saturday. Canada had a massive medal haul of two gold, four silver and two bronze medals to claim the women’s Spanish Grand Prix team title.

Some photos from today’s women’s wrestling at the Grand Prix of Spain. Canada won 2 gold, 4 silver and 2 bronze medals and claimed the women’ team championship! pic.twitter.com/MXcKeRqkcH — Wrestling Canada Lutte (@WrestlingCanada) July 9, 2022

In the women’s 55kg event, Ontario’s Diana Weiker captured a gold medal. She was joined on the podium by two Americans, Alisha Howk in second and Adriana Dorado-Marin in third. The other gold medal for Canada came in the 59kg event. Laurence Beauregard finished atop the podium, followed by Polish Jowita Wrzesień and American Lexie Basham.

Karla Godinez Gonzalez captured silver in the 53kg event. Jonna Malmgren of Sweden captured gold, while Polish Katarzyna Krawczyk and American Felicity Taylor tied for bronze.

British Columbia’s Ana Godinez Gonzalez earned silver in the 62kg event, behind Taybe Yusein of Bulgaria. Johanna Lindborg of Sweden and Lydia Perez of Spain tied for bronze. Godinez Gonzalez was crowned champion at last year’s U23 World Championships. She also won gold earlier this year at the Pan-American Championships.

Congrats to ⁦@WrestlingCanada⁩ Ana Godinez -silver medal at Spanish Grand Prix pic.twitter.com/jNGEqQL4XQ — shane bradley (@shanebradley1) July 9, 2022

Aleah Nickel matched Gonzalez’ result, finishing the 65kg with a silver medal behind Mimi Hristova of Bulgaria. American Reese Larramendy rounded out the podium with bronze.

In the women’s 68kg weight class, Ontario’s Linda Morais tied Poland’s Natalia Strzalka for bronze. France’s Pauline Lecarpentier finished atop the podium, followed by Ana Luciano of the United States.

The 76kg podium featured two Canadians. Pan-American Games gold medallist and multi-time Pan-American Championships gold medallist Justina Di Stasio won silver and Taylor Follensbee bronze. American Yelena Makoyed topped the podium with gold.

Congrats to ⁦@WrestlingCanada⁩ Linda Morais- bronze medal at the Spanish Grand Prix pic.twitter.com/70ouBDwH7P — shane bradley (@shanebradley1) July 9, 2022

The 2022 Grand Prix of Spain continues through Sunday in Madrid. Canada has sent 28 athletes to compete in the annual international tournament.