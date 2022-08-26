FIBA/Kevin Light

Canada beats Argentina, stays undefeated in FIBA World Cup qualifying

In front of a raucous home crowd in Victoria, Team Canada defeated Argentina 99-87 in FIBA Basketball World Cup qualifying on Thursday night.

It was Canada’s first of six games in the second round of the FIBA Americas qualification tournament for next summer’s World Cup. Building on a perfect 6-0 record in the first round, Canada sits first in Group E. The top three teams in the six-team group are guaranteed spots in the 2023 World Cup.

READ: Hoop Dreams: Canada’s road to the 2023 FIBA World Cup

Against Argentina, head coach Nick Nurse rolled out a starting five of Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Nickeil Alexander-Walker, Melvin Ejim, Dwight Powell and Kelly Olynyk.

It was a fast-paced, back-and-forth first quarter with plenty of lead changes and personnel changes. Alexander-Walker got into early foul trouble, exiting with a pair in the first three minutes.

Canada ended the first quarter with a 28-21 lead, topped off with a three-pointer from Kevin Pangos.

The Argentinians built some momentum coming into the second quarter. But the Canadians weathered the storm with strong defence and then got hot on offence, pushing their lead to as much as 16.

A pair of Olynyk free throws just before the buzzer sent Canada into halftime with a 52-39 advantage.

The home side’s lead ballooned to as much as 23 after the break. But Argentina clawed it back to a 15-point gap by the end of the third quarter. To make things trickier, Alexander-Walker fouled out with a few minutes to play in the third quarter.

The South Americans kept fighting, jangling some nerves in the fourth quarter. But with about six minutes left, an emphatic shot block by Gilgeous-Alexander on Nicolas Laprovittola symbolized the rugged defence that helped lift Canada to victory.

Gilgeous-Alexander finished as Canada’s top scorer with 23 points, going 8-for-19 from the field and 3-for-6 on three-pointers. Olynyk chipped in with 21 points, 11 of which were from the free throw line.

Canada’s next game is in Panama on Monday, before a pair of games in November and another pair in February 2023.