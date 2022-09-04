FR
Canada claims another 3×3 tour title in Montreal

Michael Charlebois' headshot. He has short black hair and is wearing a black shirt. Behind him is the sky with clouds.
By Michael Charlebois

Team Canada claimed their third title of the season at the FIBA ​​Women’s 3×3 Series in front of home fans in Montreal.

Katherine PlouffeMichelle PlouffePaige Crozon and Kacie Bosch won a thriller in the final against France’s U24 squad, taking it by a score of 19-18.

Katherine Plouffe was dominant throughout the game, finishing with 12 points and 10 rebounds. Her teammate Paige Crozon was awarded the MVP of the tournament.

Canada finished the Montreal stop with a perfect 5-0 record. They reached the finals in dominant fashion, winning each game by a margin of 10 points.

This is the third 3×3 tour win for Canada after taking home titles in Edmonton and Bucharest. They are the only team on tour with three titles under their name. They will be one of the favourites for the final in Constanta, Romania on September 17-18.

READ: Team Canada wins 3×3 Women’s Series event in Edmonton

READ: Team Canada claims 3×3 basketball gold in Bucharest

