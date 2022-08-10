FIBA 3x3

Team Canada claims 3×3 basketball gold in Bucharest

The Canadian women’s 3×3 basketball team of Kacie Bosch, Paige Crozon, Katherine Plouffe and Michelle Plouffe have claimed the title at the FIBA 3×3 Women’s Series stop in Bucharest, Romania.

Opposed to Italy in the final, the Canadians dominated quickly scoring 7 points in the first two minutes of the game while their opponents only managed a single one-point basket. Five minutes into the 10 minute game, Canada held a 10-point lead as the score was 16-6.

With 2 minutes 58 seconds remaining on the clock, the Canadians ended the game with a two-point basket beating the Italians 21- 10. The 3×3 basketball game can end before the expiration of 10 minutes if a team scores 21 points before that time is up, they win.

READ: FAQ: What is 3×3 Basketball?

In the semi-finals, the Canadians had the opportunity to take their revenge out on the French team they had lost to in the finals just months prior at the FIBA Basketball World Cup in Antwerp, Belgium.

READ: Canada captures 3×3 basketball silver medal in World Cup debut

The quarter-final match had been one-sided, with Canada winning 21-5 against the Germans. In round robin play, Canada had a perfect record of 2-0 defeating both Italy (19-17) and Israel (22-17).

Canada’s own Michelle Plouffe was the leading scorer of the tournament with 44 total points (8.8 PPG).

This win comes less than two weeks after this team captured the gold at the FIBA 3×3 Women’s Series stop on home-soil in Edmonton, Alberta.

READ: Team Canada wins 3×3 Women’s Series event in Edmonton

The next stage of the FIBA ​​Women’s 3×3 Series will take place on August 19 and 20 in Quebec City.