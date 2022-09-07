AP Photo/Charlie Riedel

Mitton and Lovett find the podium at the Diamond League Final

Sarah Mitton and Django Lovett delivered two strong performances at the Diamond League Finals in Zurich, Switzerland. Mitton threw herself onto the podium claiming silver in the women’s shot put event while Lovett claimed men’s high jump bronze.

Silver medal for Mitton

Mitton started strong — throwing 19.65m on her first attempt — which turned out to be her best throw of the competition. The only athlete able to best her distance was American Ealey Chase — gold medallist in the event at the World Athletics Championships last July and world number one — finished her day with a 20.19m throw. Portugal’s Auriol Dongmo finished in third place with a throw of 19.46m.

What a season for @MittonSarah 🥈 🇨🇦



The Commonwealth Games Champion finishes 2nd with a throw of 19.56m at the @Diamond_League final 💎



WATCH: https://t.co/VGIKWtH6oz pic.twitter.com/uYUZJCZ6CC — CBC Olympics (@CBCOlympics) September 7, 2022

The 26-year-old Canadian has reached the podium twice in her three Diamond League appearances this season — finishing second in Stockholm, Sweden, and third in Silesia, Poland. She was third in the Diamond League standings heading into today’s event.

Mitton has had a fantastic season bettering her personal best mark and breaking the Canadian record with a 20.33m throw at the Canadian Track and Field Championships in Langley, B.C. last June. With this performance she became the first Canadian to throw beyond 20m — smashing her previous mark and improving the Canadian record by 75 cm.

Lovett wins bronze

Lovett came out hungry for the high jump podium clearing the bar 2.15m, 2.21m, 2.24m and 2.27m all on his first attempts. On his fifth jump of the day he moved onto 2.30m hoping to improve upon his seasons best jump of 2.28m. Unable to capitalize at 2.30m he made the decision to increase his height to 2.32m. After missing his first jump at this height he came close to clearing his final attempt, but a slight bump of the bar with the back of his leg found him finishing his day in the bronze medal position.

Django Lovett was SO CLOSE but it will be a miss on this attempt at 2.32 🇨🇦



Lovett may not have made the jump but he nailed the flip 🙌



WATCH: https://t.co/VGIKWtH6oz pic.twitter.com/vnWzsTW6Ge — CBC Olympics (@CBCOlympics) September 7, 2022

JuVaughn Harrison of the United States claimed the silver behind co-Olympic champion Gianmarco Tamberi both finishing with a seasons best jump of 2.34m.

This is the third Diamond League podium this season for the Canadian who finished sixth at the 2022 World Championships. Last May, he finished third in Doha, Qatar, before winning gold in Birmingham, UK. He showed up in Zurich third in the circuit standings for the men’s high jump event.

Andre De Grasse, Aaron Brown and Marco Arop are the final three Canadians waiting to compete at the Diamond League final. They will be on the track tomorrow — De Grasse and Brown in the 100m and 200m, Arop in the 800m.