Photo FIBA

Canada opens World Cup with a win over Serbia

Canada’s women’s basketball team opened up the FIBA World Cup with a statement victory over a tough Serbian squad by a final score of 67-60.

After falling behind 16-15 after one quarter of play, Canada dominated the second quarter of play and never gave up their lead. They weathered a late run by Serbia to hang on for a seven point win.

Kayla Alexander was the high-scorer collecting 13 points, seven rebounds and two blocks. Nirra Fields and Natalie Achonwa also finished in double figure with 12 and 10 points respectively.

Kayla Alexander was the stand-out as Canada opened their World Cup account with victory over Serbia 🌟#FIBAWWC x @tcl_global pic.twitter.com/oVVN7824Ea — FIBA Women's Basketball World Cup (@FIBAWWC) September 22, 2022

Kia Nurse made her return to the lineup after being sidelined for 11 months while recovering from a knee injury. She didn’t miss a beat – scoring nine points and adding 3 assists.

The preliminary phase of the FIBA ​​Women’s Basketball World Cup will continue until September 27. In Group B, in addition to Serbia, Canada will face France, Japan, Mali and the host country Australia. The quarter-finals will begin on September 29 and the final will take place on October 1. The champion of the tournament will automatically qualify for Paris 2024.

READ: HOW TEAM CANADA CAN QUALIFY FOR PARIS 2024: PART 1

Canada, ranked 4th in the world in the FIBA Standings, is the highest ranked team in Group B. They will take on 6th-ranked France on Friday.