Klimkait takes bronze in World Judo Championships

By Michael Charlebois

Jessica Klimkait took home the bronze medal in the under 57 kg category at the World Judo Championships in Tashkent, Uzbekistan on Saturday.

The Canadian judoka defeated Israel’s Timna Levy Nelson by waza-ari to earn a hard-fought bronze. 

Klimkait started off the championship with wins against Jasmine Martin of South Africa, and Lien Chen-Ling of Chinese Taipei in pool play. Her bid for gold was cut short by Korea’s Huh Mimi, but she still had the chance to earn a spot on the podium through the repechage.

After beating Georgia’s Liparteliani, she went onto clinch the gold medal in her final match against Nelson.

The title of world champion went to Rafaela Silva of Brazil. Japan’s Haruka Funakubo won the silver medal while Mongolia’s Enkhriilen Khagvatogoo won bronze alongside the Canadian.

Jessica Klimkait came into the tournament as the reigning world champion after winning gold in the Worlds in June 2021. The title allowed her to qualify for Tokyo 2020, where she would go on to win bronze in the 57 kg, and in doing so she became the first Canadian female Olympic medalist in judo.

Also in action Saturday, Christa Deguchi lost her third fight in the 57kg category. On the men’s side, Arthur Margelidon took 7th place in the under 73 kg category.

The World Judo Championships continue until October 13.

