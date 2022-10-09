International Judo Federation

Beauchemin-Pinard wins silver at World Judo Championships

After fellow Canadian Jessica Klimkait won bronze in the -57 kg category on Saturday, Catherine Beauchemin-Pinard followed up with a silver medal of her own in the women’s -63 kg class on Sunday at the World Judo Championships in Tashkent, Uzbekistan.

Vice World Champion 💪🏼

Simply incredible. An unforgettable & wonderful performance from @catherinebp94 Congratulations 🥳

Vice-Championne du Monde 💪🏼Simplement incroyable. Une inoubliable et merveilleuse performance. Bravo Cath 👍🏻

Beauchemin-Pinard won Pool C with victories over Audrey Jeannette Etoua Biock of Cameroon, Iva Oberan of Crotia and Renata Zachova of Czechia to advance to the medal round.

In the medal round, the Canadian defeated Manon Deketer of France before facing off against Megumi Horikawa of Japan in the final. Horikawa eventually came out on top to earn the first world title of her career.

Beauchemin-Pinard, who won bronze at Tokyo 2020, continued her successful 2022 season by adding another medal to her collection. The Canadian previously claimed silver at the Panamerican-Oceania Judo Championships in April and gold at the Zagreb Gran Prix in July.