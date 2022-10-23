(AP Photo/Lee Jin-man)

Phil Wizard claims breaking world title

Canadian B-Boy Phil Wizard claimed men’s gold at the WDSF World Breaking Championships at the Olympic Park in Seoul, South Korea on Saturday.

His moves stole the show as he denied Japanese breakdancer Shigekix the top spot. Both performers finished the final round breathing heavily after pulling out all the stops in three action-packed rounds.

Wizard took the first round 8-1, before Shigekix won the second 6-3. The Canadian took the third and final round 9-0 to claim his first world title. After three battles, he still had the energy for a final showcase dance to celebrate.

USA’s defending champion B-Boy Victor, who beat Wizard in last year’s final, emphatically defeated Ukraine’s Kuzya for the bronze medal. Victor won 9-0, 8-1, 9-0 to make the podium again in Seoul.

Winner Philip Kim of Canada, known as B-boy Phil Wizard, celebrates after winning the 2022 World Breaking Championship in Seoul, South Korea, Saturday, Oct. 22, 2022.

All points accumulated from a series of qualifying events contribute to rankings for Paris 2024 where breaking makes its Olympic debut. A total of 32 athletes – 16 B-Boys and 16 B-Girls – will compete in Paris.