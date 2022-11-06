(AP Photo/Thanassis Stavrakis)

Ellie Black wins silver at Artistic Gymnastics World Championships

After leading Canada to a historic bronze medal in the team finals, Ellie Black is back on the podium with silver in the women’s balance beam final at the FIG Artistic Gymnastics World Championships on Sunday in Liverpool, England.

Silver medallist Canada’s Elsabeth Black celebrates on the podium during the medal ceremony for the balance beam at the Artistic Gymnastics World Championships at M&S Bank Arena in Liverpool, England, Sunday, Nov. 6, 2022. (AP Photo/Thanassis Stavrakis)

Black, one of the best in the world on beam, finished with a score of 13.566 points for silver. She was joined on the podium by two Japanese gymnasts. Hazuki Watanabe finished with a score of 13.600 for the gold medal and Shoko Miyata grabbed 13.533 points for bronze.

The routine and reaction says it all for Canada's @EllieBlack_ 🇨🇦🙌



She moves into first place in the balance beam final at the 2022 FIG World Artistic Gymnastics Championships



WATCH LIVE: https://t.co/J8PsoUQSkE pic.twitter.com/mAVLS4uSbu — CBC Olympics (@CBCOlympics) November 6, 2022

READ: Team Canada wins historic bronze medal at Artistic Gymnastics World Championships

Last week, Black helped Canada to its first ever team medal at the FIG Artistic Gymnastics World Championships and helped Canada secure a women’s team ticket to Paris 2024. The women’s artistic gymnastics team claimed a historic bronze medal in the team finals.

Black finished in fifth place in the women’s all-round final on Thursday. Then the 27-year-old took to the vault final on Saturday. Her first score of 14.200 landed her just off the podium in fourth position.