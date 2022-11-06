FR
Canada's Elsabeth Black competes in the balance beam finals during the Artistic Gymnastics World Championships at M&S Bank Arena in Liverpool, England, Sunday, Nov. 6, 2022. (AP Photo/Thanassis Stavrakis)(AP Photo/Thanassis Stavrakis)
Ellie Black wins silver at Artistic Gymnastics World Championships

By Chloe Morrison

After leading Canada to a historic bronze medal in the team finals, Ellie Black is back on the podium with silver in the women’s balance beam final at the FIG Artistic Gymnastics World Championships on Sunday in Liverpool, England.

Black, one of the best in the world on beam, finished with a score of 13.566 points for silver. She was joined on the podium by two Japanese gymnasts. Hazuki Watanabe finished with a score of 13.600 for the gold medal and Shoko Miyata grabbed 13.533 points for bronze.

READ: Team Canada wins historic bronze medal at Artistic Gymnastics World Championships

Last week, Black helped Canada to its first ever team medal at the FIG Artistic Gymnastics World Championships and helped Canada secure a women’s team ticket to Paris 2024. The women’s artistic gymnastics team claimed a historic bronze medal in the team finals.

Black finished in fifth place in the women’s all-round final on Thursday. Then the 27-year-old took to the vault final on Saturday. Her first score of 14.200 landed her just off the podium in fourth position.

