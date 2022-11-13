THE CANADIAN PRESS/Paul Chiasson

Lajoie and Lagha capture bronze at MK Wilson Trophy

The Canadian ice dance team of Marjorie Lajoie and Zachary Lagha claimed the bronze medal at the MK Wilson Trophy in Sheffield, England.

In Sunday’s free dance, they delivered a stunning program that earned a total segment score of 117.86 for an overall total of 198.95. Their balletic dance to “Nureyev” from the “White Crow” soundtrack was highlighted by five level-four elements.

“It was very good for us. There were very little mistakes, but we are very happy with the performance we did,” Lajoie said.

Italy’s Charlene Guignard and Marco Fabbri won the gold medal with a final score of 213.74 and Great Britain’s Lilah Fear and Lewis Gibson finished in second with 205.56 points overall.

The Canadians sat in third place with 81.09 points after the rhythm dance. They impressed with a dynamic dance to Cha Cha and Samba, that included level-four twizzles and a level-four rotational lift. Italy’s Charlene Guignard and Marco Fabbri sat in first with 86.30 points and Great Britain’s Lilah Fear and Lewis Gibson sat in second (85.37).

“When you have such a short period of time between every competition, and you want to improve, you have to very strategic which part of the program you want to improve,” Lagha said. “After Skate Canada we had a problem with the twizzle, because it was level three, so we needed to add another twizzle – the rest was just about performing.”

This marks their second career Grand Prix medal. At Skate Canada International in October, Lajoie and Lagha captured their first career Grand Prix medal, taking home bronze in the ice dance competition.

The MK John Wilson Trophy, is the fourth of six events in the ISU Grand Prix of Figure Skating Series.