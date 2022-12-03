James Crawford earns first World Cup downhill medal in Beaver Creek
James Crawford claimed his first career World Cup downhill medal as he won bronze in Beaver Creek, Colorado on Saturday.
The Canadian finished with a time of 1:42.88 – one hundredth of a second ahead of Austria’s Matthias Mayer to reach the podium. Aleksander Aamodt Kilde of Norway took gold (1:42.09) while Marco Odermatt of Switzerland won silver (1:42.15).
The 25-year-old comes into this season following a historic performance at Beijing 2022, where he became the first Canadian to win an Olympic medal in any alpine skiing combined event.