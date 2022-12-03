(AP Photo/John Locher)

James Crawford earns first World Cup downhill medal in Beaver Creek

James Crawford claimed his first career World Cup downhill medal as he won bronze in Beaver Creek, Colorado on Saturday.

The Canadian finished with a time of 1:42.88 – one hundredth of a second ahead of Austria’s Matthias Mayer to reach the podium. Aleksander Aamodt Kilde of Norway took gold (1:42.09) while Marco Odermatt of Switzerland won silver (1:42.15).

The podium is completed by his closest rival Marco Odermatt and James Crawford who climbs for the first time on a World Cup downhill podium. 👏🏻#fisalpine pic.twitter.com/qNIZDuZbvk — FIS Alpine (@fisalpine) December 3, 2022

The 25-year-old comes into this season following a historic performance at Beijing 2022, where he became the first Canadian to win an Olympic medal in any alpine skiing combined event.