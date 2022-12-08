THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh

Silver for Marielle Thompson at the ski cross World Cup season opener

Marielle Thompson got her World Cup season off to a great start winning silver in the women’s World Cup ski cross event in Val Thorens, France, on Thursday.

Thompson finished behind Sweden’s Sandra Naeslund — who crossed the line 0.41 seconds ahead of the Canadian in the final. Switzerland’s Talina Gantenbein finished third.

Thompson was in the lead in the first split before being edged out by Naeslund, but she easily kept the other two finalists at bay as the group sped down the track.

The 30-year-old skier finished second in her semi-final behind Switzerland’s Fanny Smith who was fourth in the big final. Thompson started her day by winning her quarter final race.

On Tuesday, Thompson set the third fastest time in qualifying for this event, behind Naeslund and Smith.

Fellow Canadian Hannah Schmidt won the small final, finishing fifth overall in the event.

Our ski cross athletes have seen the start to the season be delayed due to the cancellation of the World Cup scheduled for November 4 and 5 at the French resort, Les Deux Alpes.

The qualifiers and the finals of the second women’s ski cross event presented in Val Thorens will take place on Friday.

Thompson finished second in qualifying on Wednesday. Canadians Schmidt, Abby McEwen, India Sherret and Courtney Hoffos have also qualified to take part in the playoffs which will begin with the quarter-finals.