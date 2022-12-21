FR
Reece Howden flies through the air during a ski cross raceReece Howden competes in ski cross World Cup qualifying in Innichen (FIS Freestyle/GEPA pictures/Daniel Goetzhaber)
Reece Howden competes in ski cross World Cup qualifying in Innichen (FIS Freestyle/GEPA pictures/Daniel Goetzhaber)

Triple medal day for Canadian ski cross racers in Italy

By Paula Nichols

On the first of back-to-back race days in Innichen, Italy, ski cross racers Reece Howden, Brady Leman, and Marielle Thompson all made their way to the World Cup podium.

Howden and Leman claimed silver and bronze, respectively, in the men’s race while Thompson took the bronze in the women’s race.

The men’s big final was almost completely Canadian. Kristofer Mahler had also advanced through the rounds and finished fourth. But it was the lone non-Canadian of the four finalists, Austrian Mathias Graf, who reached the bottom of the course first to take the gold medal.

This is Howden’s second straight silver on the World Cup circuit and the 11th World Cup podium of his career. He currently sits second in the overall World Cup standings for ski cross. Leman, the 2018 Olympic champion, stood on a World Cup podium for the first time since March and now has 31 career World Cup podiums.

The women’s race was won by Swede Sandra Naeslund, the reigning Olympic champion who has captured gold in all four World Cup events so far this season. She just beat out Fanny Smith of Switzerland for the victory. Thompson edged out another Swede, Linnea Mobaerg, for the bronze.

Thompson has now reached the podium in three of the four World Cup races this season and has bumped her career total to 55 World Cup podiums.

There is one more day of racing in Innichen on Thursday before a lengthy break. The World Cup circuit will resume after the holidays in Idre Fjall, Sweden on January 20.

Related Athletes

Quinton Howden

In his Olympic debut at PyeongChang 2018, forward Quinton Howden helped Team Canada win the bronze medal. In the leadup…

Reece Howden

Reece Howden had a spectacular 2020-21 World Cup season, winning four gold medals and a pair of silvers

Brady Leman

Brady Leman won ski cross gold at PyeongChang 2018, overcoming the struggles and heartbreak he’d experienced during his Olympic journey.…

Related Sports

Freestyle Skiing

trending

Freestyle skiing is divided into six disciplines, five of which include a judged component as skiers are evaluated on their…

Nordic Combined

Nordic combined incorporates ski jumping and cross-country skiing. It is the last sport on the Olympic program that is contested…

Cross-Country Skiing

Traditionally, Olympic cross-country skiing events alternate between classical and free technique from Games to Games. In classical technique, the skis…

