Reece Howden competes in ski cross World Cup qualifying in Innichen (FIS Freestyle/GEPA pictures/Daniel Goetzhaber)

Triple medal day for Canadian ski cross racers in Italy

On the first of back-to-back race days in Innichen, Italy, ski cross racers Reece Howden, Brady Leman, and Marielle Thompson all made their way to the World Cup podium.

Howden and Leman claimed silver and bronze, respectively, in the men’s race while Thompson took the bronze in the women’s race.

The men’s big final was almost completely Canadian. Kristofer Mahler had also advanced through the rounds and finished fourth. But it was the lone non-Canadian of the four finalists, Austrian Mathias Graf, who reached the bottom of the course first to take the gold medal.

This is Howden’s second straight silver on the World Cup circuit and the 11th World Cup podium of his career. He currently sits second in the overall World Cup standings for ski cross. Leman, the 2018 Olympic champion, stood on a World Cup podium for the first time since March and now has 31 career World Cup podiums.

The women’s race was won by Swede Sandra Naeslund, the reigning Olympic champion who has captured gold in all four World Cup events so far this season. She just beat out Fanny Smith of Switzerland for the victory. Thompson edged out another Swede, Linnea Mobaerg, for the bronze.

Thompson has now reached the podium in three of the four World Cup races this season and has bumped her career total to 55 World Cup podiums.

There is one more day of racing in Innichen on Thursday before a lengthy break. The World Cup circuit will resume after the holidays in Idre Fjall, Sweden on January 20.