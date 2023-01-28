AP Photo/Lisa Leutner

Ski Jumping: Abigail Strate earns first World Cup podium

Abigail Strate checked off another career accomplishment on Saturday at the FIS Ski Jumping World Cup in Hinterzarten, Germany.

She scored a total 236.3 points in two runs to earn bronze in the women’s HS111 event.

YES🥉🫶 first World Cup podium… Happy :) pic.twitter.com/d0VGSQ6XJU — Abigail Strate (@abi_strate) January 28, 2023

Strate was a part of the mixed ski jumping team that won the country’s first Olympic medal in ski jumping in Beijing 2022.

Now, the 21-year-old has added a World Cup medal to her resume, and she managed this medal all on her own.

Strate had narrowly missed the podium earlier this season in the same event, finishing fourth in Lillehammer, and fourth the following week in Titisee Neustadt.

Katharina Althaus of Germany won gold in convincing fashion with a score of 258.8, while Slovenia’s Ema Klinec won silver with 237.6 points.