Short track: Roussel earns first World Cup medal, Sarault races to 1500m bronze

Felix Roussel won his first career individual medal with a bronze in the men’s 1000m on Saturday at the ISU Short Track Speed Skating World Cup in Dresden, Germany.

The 21-year-old from Sherbrooke, Que. has taken home four relay medals during 2022-23 season, but his best individual finish was seventh place in the 1500m before his breakout performance Saturday.

With a time of 1:25.02, Roussel also set a new career-best time along with his podium finish.

On the women’s side, Courtney Sarault is closing out the short track season strong as she picked up another medal in the 1500m.

After winning her heats in both the quarterfinal and semifinal round, Sarault raced to a time of 2:26.591 to claim bronze.

Her countrymate, Kim Boutin, was not far behind as she raced to 2:26.802 and missed the podium by just a fraction of a second.

For Sarault, it’s her fourth medal in the 1500m, and 13th overall at the ISU Short Track World Cup this season.

READ: Gold medals for Sarault and men’s relay team in Kazakhstan

The 2022-23 short track season concludes next weekend in Dordrecht, Netherlands.