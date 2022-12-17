Short track speed skating: Gold for Sarault and silver for Dubois in Kazakhstan

Team Canada took home two medals on the first day of the Short Track Speed ​​Skating World Cup taking place this weekend in Almaty, Kazakhstan.

Courtney Sarault had the performance of the day in the 1500m event, where she claimed gold with a time of 2 minutes 33.691 seconds. The Canadian finished on top of the podium ahead of Belgian Hanne Desmet (2 minutes 33.799 seconds) and Korean Suk Hee Shim (2 minutes 34.462 seconds).

Our own @court_sarault wins gold in the 1500m at the World Cup #4 in Almaty, while @stevendubois3 takes home silver in the 500m. #shorttrack #worldcup @CBCOlympics @RC_Sports pic.twitter.com/8nBw71zX0s — Speed Skating Canada | Patinage de Vitesse Canada (@SSC_PVC) December 17, 2022

This is Sarault’s second career gold medal on the World Cup circuit following her win in the 1000m last week, also in Almaty.

On the men’s side, Steven Dubois stood out with a silver medal in the 500m, finishing the race in 41.153 seconds. First place went to Pole, Diane Sellier (41.104 seconds), while Kazakh, Denis Nikisha (41.267 seconds) completed the podium.

Last week, Dubois won the gold medal in the men’s 5000m relay.

The competition continues on Sunday, and after the holiday break the action will return in early February in Germany.