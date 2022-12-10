(AP Photo/Rick Bowmer)

Short Track: Courtney Sarault bolts to World Cup gold in Kazakhstan

Canada collected a medal of every colour on the first day of the ISU Short Track Speed Skating World Cup stop in Almaty, Kazakhstan.

Courtney Sarault won gold in the women’s 1000m, while Pascal Dion and Jordan Pierre-Gilles won silver and bronze respectively in the men’s 1000m final.

Sarault crossed the finish line in 1 minute and 32.671 seconds to finish ahead of Korean Shim Suk-hee (1:32.770) and American Corinne Stoddard (1:33.025) on the podium.

The 22-year-old Olympian, won her first individual career gold medal on the World Cup circuit and dominated the competition from start to finish. She set the best time on the track in each of her races through the preliminary round, quarterfinals, semifinals and eventually in the A final.

Sarault notably clocked a time of 1 minute and 28.882 seconds in the quarterfinals, the best time of the entire competition.

Kim Boutin finished 4th in the B final following a penalty.

In the men’s 1000m final, Dion clocked 1 minute and 26.147 seconds to secure the silver medal, just ahead of his teammate Pierre-Gilles (1:26.347) who snatched the bronze. Dutchman Jens van ‘t Wout (1:26.074) finished ahead of the Canadians for the gold medal.

In other results, Danaé Blais finished in fifth position in the women’s 1500m A final. William Dandjinou obtained the best 1500m Canadian men’s result with fourth position in the B final.

Competition concludes tomorrow with the finals in the women’s and men’s relay, 500m and second 1500m final.